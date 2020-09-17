Apple advances its plan to create an iPhone without ports

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple remains steadfast in its dream of creating an iPhone without a single port – and the most recent beta of iOS 13.4 it reaffirms it.

The trustworthy site 9to5Mac located in the beta of iOS 13.4 references to a Recovery Mode that would work only by an Internet connection and without the need to connect the iPhone to a Mac or PC. This new restore mode would also work for the iPad.

Recovery Mode is a process that is performed when an iPhone or iPad has software problems. Users restore their device by connecting it to a Mac or PC and through iTunes do a system reinstall. To perform this process, you need to connect the device by cable. But according to 9to5Mac’s findings, the new method would be simply by connecting an iPhone to the internet.

9to5Mac believes that this new restoration method would also work for other devices, possibly the HomePod or an Apple Watch, two Apple products that lack ports for restoration. Apple has not commented on this new feature, but being present in iOS 13.4 it is possible that it will be announced when the new version reaches users, possibly in March.

Apple has not confirmed or denied a plan to launch an iPhone without ports, though there is evidence to suggest this. Apple’s strategy, according to rumors, would be to launch an iPhone with a USB-C port in 2020 and 2021, to eliminate that port in 2022.

