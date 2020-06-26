Apple adds instructions for cycling routes in Maps

During the annual developer conference WWDC 2020, held on June 22, Apple announced the news that will come to Maps for iOS 14 and WatchOS 7. One of the most important updates Apple will add to its navigation app are the cycling instructions, which according to director of product design Meg Frost is “one of the most requested features.”

This new option dedicated to cycling will help you find bike lanes and will indicate the level of inclination of the terrain. Also, it will indicate if the route includes quiet or busy roads and will inform you if there is a steep area or if you will need to climb your bike up some stairs.

In iOS 14, the app will also add guides to show local businesses such as restaurants or other amenities. The company has also thought about electric car owners, and for them it will add EV Routing, an option that will show charging stations when calculating a route. The update of the navigation app will reach the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada, in addition to the United States.

Apple also announced a new version of Maps for Mac computers that will arrive with the latest version of the Big Sur operating system. This version adds more detailed maps and you can also add more favorite places (such as home, work, local coffee shops, etc.). You can also create your own guides with local businesses.

For travelers, the Maps update also adds maps of interior places, such as airports and the possibility of taking a look around your destination city with the “Look Around” function, which is like Google’s Street View. You can also monitor the progress of friends who shared their estimated time of arrival (ETA) with you, Apple said.

For the first time this year Apple held its conference entirely online due to the ongoing pandemic.