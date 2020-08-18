Apple acquires rights to Jake Gyllenhaal film: report

Jay Maidment



Apple TV Plus will expand its catalog with another great production.

The apple company has acquired the rights to Snow Blind, film that will star Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Gustav Moller, according to Deadline. The source medium says that Apple acquired the rights to the film from six competitors who also bid to get it. At the moment the amount Apple paid for the rights to the film is unknown.

Patrick Ness will write the script for the film, while Gyllenhall and her partner at Nine Stories Productions, Riva Marker, will produce it.

Snow Blind will be an adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel written by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins, which tells the story of a high school student named Teddy, whose life in a quiet Alaskan suburb is turned upside down when he innocently publishes a photo of his father online and discovers that he and his family are under the witness protection program.

This production is in addition to other important properties recently acquired by Apple. In early July Apple Studios set a record by paying more than $ 120 million for the global rights of Emancipation, a movie starring Will Smith about a runaway slave. The company will also finance Martin Scorsese’s next movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon.

