Apple accused of profiting from gift card scams

Apple



Apple has been sued in a California court for allegedly failing to intervene in scams related to its iTunes gift cards.

According to class action lawsuit court documents reported by CNET and CNET en Espanol’s sister site ZDNet, the plaintiffs claim that the Cupertino company, rather than fighting iTunes gift card fraud, is “knowingly enabling or recklessly “cards and cashing in on it.

ITunes gift card scams have been around for years and according to ZDNet, there are different variations of this scam in which scammers generally trick their victims with things like rush tax payments, hospital bills, or debt collection. and require payment to be made using an iTunes gift card.

Most of the scammed are older people who are unaware that iTunes and Apple Store gift cards can only be used in Apple stores and that they are not valid for paying bills or taxes. Scammers often directly resell cards to third parties.

According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Apple knows how the scams work, but “allows the scam to continue because it reaps a 30 percent commission on all the scammed income.” Apple has a gift card fraud support page that offers advice and warnings about common scam behavior, but has not officially ruled on this class action lawsuit.

Apple does not respond to requests for comment on reports.

