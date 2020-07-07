Apple accelerates iPad production due to increased demand in Asia

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple ordered LG to accelerate the production of LCD screens for the iPad, as the demand for its tablets in Asia is increasing.

Business Korea, a normally trustworthy outlet, says that following Apple’s request, the South Korean firm is operating at 100 percent of its capacity to start delivering more LCD panels in the first days of June.



iPad Pro 2020: The same powerful screen with more cameras

Apple is accelerating the production of its tablets as demand for its tablets has soared in Asia, amid the pandemic by COVID-19 which has forced students and workers, unable to return to schools or offices, to do their activities from home.

Apple will try to make this lawsuit help it regain first place as the most widely distributed tablet maker in China, a position that lost to Huawei during the first quarter of the year. Apple, according to reports, is barely meeting the demand for its tablets, because during the first quarter of the year its production factories were closed or stopped, affecting the availability of units.

Apple’s announcement to LG to increase production is somewhat unusual, Business Korea says. Companies typically notify their manufacturers three months in advance so that they can obtain inputs and prepare for production.

Apple does not comment on demand and products.