App Search: The Huawei P40 make up for the lack of Google Play to download apps

The Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus are the new flagship phones of the Chinese company that arrive with very good specifications, new functions, the promise of having the best cameras on the market and, although they still lack Google services and apps, the company created a new platform called App Search as the solution to this problem.

App Search doesn’t work exactly the same as the Google Play Store, but the idea is very similar: to help you download the apps you want.

However, App Search is a complement to AppGallery, Huawei’s app store that has been the alternative that the company has presented due to the lack of Google Play.

Although App Gallery already has more than 45,000 apps, according to the company, it lacks many of the most popular apps on the market. With App Search, users have access to a more extensive catalog of apps because it not only helps you search for apps that are in the AppGallery, but also shows you results of apps that you can download from third-party app stores or from the web pages of the companies.

For example, you find WhatsApp and Facebook, which you can download from the pages of the social network, but Instagram, Spotify and Twitter allow you to download those apps from the Amazon AppStore or the third-party store APKMonk. For its part, if you want to download Google Maps, App Search tells you that you can do it in APKMirror and if you want to download TikTok or Amazon it tells you that you can do it from AppGallery.

This does not mean that all apps can be downloaded in App Search, because the YouTube search result allows you to simply open the web page of that site and if you search for apps like Google Duo or Hangouts they are nowhere to be found.

In addition, this is in the app that is available in Germany, in the shortcut that Huawei is including in the P40 in other markets, YouTube does not appear anywhere.

This is, without a doubt, the best solution that Huawei has presented so far to combat that important deficiency that it has had in its flagship phones since the Mate 30 last year.

That said, downloading third-party apps also opens the door to additional vulnerabilities because they are not always official.

There have been third-party methods that have also allowed Google services and apps to be included in Huawei cell phones, but this also means that it makes your cell phone less secure because you install things from unknown sources. Google also said that this does not necessarily make the experience of its services and apps the same as on other Android phones that already come with these Google components.

Huawei started testing App Search in Germany with the P40 Lite, but with the arrival of the other P40 it extended it to other markets.

However, unlike Germany where it was necessary to download an app dedicated to App Search, in other markets it came simply through a shortcut placed in Huawei’s browser, which calls you to the company’s services page (Huawei Mobile Services) at the address https://s.cloud.huawei.com/app/home.

It is worth bearing in mind that this address is intended for some market and for others it is blocked. At the moment the countries that seem to be able to enjoy this are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.