Apne TV Specially designed for those who love to watch Indian Television Series. Apne TV Comes along with Indian TV Series, and you can watch online Shows, Documentaries, and Serials. Also, Apne TV is popular to download not only Indian TV Shows, but you can download International TV Series, Serials, and Dramas.

Apne TV is available as the Android App. So, it was offering users to download and streaming TV Shows through Android Application. Many Android Apps are available in Google Play that is similar to Apne TV, But that smooth experience to watch movies in Smartphone through Apne TV is best among them.

Over the period, the entertainment and media industry expand their wings. In this post, we are jotting about Apne TV Website and App. Features and Some How’s to about Apne TV, Best alternatives of Apne TV and at last we will see Some FAQs about Apne TV.

Many TV Serials and Series are streaming day by day. Sometimes it is difficult to watch all that Serials, Movies and Series for Free. Apne TV provides this facility to you. If you are fond of Indian TV Series and Movies, then Apne TV Bring it to you for free. Popular TV Series of Indian TV Such as KBC, Bigg Boss, Naagin, and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is available for free in Apne TV. Anytime you can watch these serials for free.

One thing as a user you have to know is Apne TV is Illegal Streaming Website and App. In the past, it is trapped in legality problems, because they provide pirated Content to that user. Now, using VPN and proxy site, you can download and watch online movies and serials from Apne TV. Apart from this issue, Apne TV always comes up with an option in Media file format. HD Quality of Videos is available in Apne TV.

Let’s see about Apne TV App. In Apne TV, you can download Hindi TV Shows, TV Serials, Drama Series, and Documentaries for free. In Google Play, Apne TV App is available. In-App, you don’t have to compromise with Video Quality. App provides 1080p, 720p, 360p video formats. Apne TV App is working on Android Phone, iPhone and iPad, Smart TV, and PC also.

There is one recommendation to use Apne TV in Mobile, Use Wi-Fi or Broadband because Apne TV Consume lots of Internet data while streaming online. Safety comes first in Apne TV. Apne TV guaranteed for their user’s personal data that they never share with anyone.

Personal Data in Apne TV is safe, but download and streaming in Apne TV are not safe. It means if you are watching and downloading, then there is no problem with Virus and Local Data Stolen. Until today there is no complaint about this type of problem against Apne TV. People still love Apne TV to watch Hindi TV Serials.

Problem with Apne TV Website is if you access any show in Apne TV, then before that TV Show page, it will show you many pop-ups and advertising pages. These pop-ups and pages are automatically opened. Sometimes other entrusted application and files that are harmful and they installed in the local PC. It might affect your PC and Mobile Phone. From that application and file, another third party can inject the harmful virus in your System. The solution to avoid this problem is very easy. You can use AD Blocker in your System and mobile phone. Then it will be smooth to using Apne TV.

Apne TV is provides pirated movies. To avoid legal problems, Apne TV keeps changing domain names. There are lots of Domain Names that are changed in the Past. Then Google removes the indexing of Apne TV Domain, and ISP banned their domain name. To retrieve again, Apne TV has to back with new domain names. Right now Apne TV uses apnetv.co and Apne tv.in URL.

First, you have to find out active URL of Apne TV. Right now, you can access the Website through Apne tv.me URL.

After on Home Page, From Search Bar, you can search your desire TV Show. When you hit the enter button, it will give you some related search results of the TV Show. Select Appropriate TV Show.

On the other hand, you can scroll down the home page. At that place, the latest series and latest episodes of serials are available.

Suppose you find out your desire Series or Movies. Click on the poster that you can show on the Website Page.

Now, Click on the Download button, within a couple of minutes downloading will start. Then you will have to close some irrelevant page links. After Completion of Downloading, you can enjoy your TV Show.

In Apne TV, You can Watch and Download TV Show, TV Serials, Dramas, and Documentaries. All of these Videos are free to use.

The Apne TV Website has a fast server so, you never feel the slow downloading speed in Apne TV while downloading in any TV Show. Streaming in Apne TV is quite good.

The User Interface of Apne TV is easy to use. If any new joiner comes up on the Apne TV website, they can easily find out their desired Serials and Series. Simply from the Search bar, you can search Serials and TV Series.

Apne TV is available as an android, iOS App. So, it will just take a small size in your Mobile Phone Memory. It does not consume large ROM Space in your Mobile. Apne TV App works in almost every Android Mobile Phone.

Apne TV Gives you the right Content, still why we are looking for Apne TV Alternatives. Apne TV gives you pirated serials and series content. So on any day at any time, it will shut down their Website to avoid legal matters from Cyber Cell and Piracy Cell.

If your Favorite season in the running, in between this time if Apne TV is shut down and goes under maintenance to change the domain name, then what will you do? At that time, the below alternatives are filled your space to watch TV Serials without daybreak.

We will see a legal and illegal alternative. In Legal, some application or Website is subscription-based. This means those apps are not free to download and watch. While some legal app is also available where you can download and stream without any cost.

Hotstar

Recently, Hotstar tied up with Disney Plus. In Hotstar, you can enjoy free as well as paid Content. Recent movies and series are paid, so you have to pay for a monthly or yearly subscription. In free Content, you can watch selective movies, series, web shows, and series.

MX Player

MX Player is a Streaming Channel, Where you can watch movies and web shows for free. MX Player is free to watch anything. Also, it doesn’t consume your local memory space while downloading Content from it. MX Player arranged movies and shows in different languages, different genres. Also, Here Videos are available in Local Languages, so you can find out the dubbed version of regional language.

Sony Liv

Sony Liv is the Best Website and application to watch Indian Television Series. With a nominal subscription fee, you can enter into Sony Liv. Sony Liv Presents Movies, TV Serials, Web Show, Live Sports, and other Sports Channel. In Android and iOS application, you can watch online shows. There is no downloading option in Sony Liv.

Yesmovies

Yesmovies is popular for Bollywood movies, Indie Languages, and Indian TV Series. In Yesmovies, some selected movies and serials are legal. Yesmovies movie download site is not completely legal. In Yesmovies, you can watch and download movies. Everything is free in Yesmovies.

1movies

1movies is a torrent movie file downloading Website. 1movies is not only providing movies but it has a large collection of Web Show, Documentaries, and TV Series. All of this video content is arranged genre-wise. So, it is easy to use for new who are visiting first time this Website. The problem with 1movies is Pop-up ads. To overcome this problem, you have to download Ad Blocker or activate an ad blocker in your browser.

Gomovies

Gomovies’ WebsiteWebsite is operating from Vietnam. Here you can watch movies for free. It is the most popular illegal Site to download and watch movies, TV Series, and Web Show. In 2018 this Site was blocked by the government, but in 2019 December Gomovies is back with new domain names. Via Clone site is redirected their entire server in 123movies. There you can watch movies in HD, HD-Rip, Blu-Ray, 1080p, and 720p.

PopcornFlix

PopcornFlix is an amazing website to watch TV Series, Documentaries, and Movies. First, you have to register in PopcornFlix. Library of PopcornFlix is filled with the torrent movie file, TV Show, Informative video libraries. Navigating through Popcornflix is easy. Also, Popcornflix is available as an Android and iOS App.

