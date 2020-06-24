Apex Legends coming to mobile this year: report

EA



Apex Legends could join the list of multiplayer battle titles available for mobile along with PUBG, Call of duty and Fortnite.

The chief executive of its developer, EA, Andrew Wilson, said in a conference call gathered by PhoneArena that Apex Legends will have a soft launch for cell phones in late 2020. This definition probably indicates that the release would be a limited version to some territories at first, which could be expanded later as happened with the release of other titles such as PUBG, when they got to mobile phones the first time.

Wilson’s statement has also been reported on video by the game’s specialized Twitter account, @ApexLatest. You can see it below.

Apex Legends It has been a success since its release in February 2019. The game in format battle royale reached 10 million players during the first 72 hours of its launch. The title will be available for Nintendo Switch in the fall and it will also offer crossover play with all platforms, from Steam to Origin, through PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Switch.

