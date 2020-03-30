APA Confronts Coronavirus With Salary Cuts, & Furloughs, No Layoffs

EXCLUSIVE: APA has turn out to be the most recent expertise company to confront the devastating impression of the coronavirus pandemic. The company simply despatched an inside be aware to workers. They’ve been notified that throughout the company’s workplaces in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto and London there shall be a collection of pay cuts, together with some suspensions and furloughs (unpaid leaves of absence.) Nobody making beneath $100,000 shall be impacted, and the hope is to stop layoffs.

So proper now, no layoffs and the furloughs and suspensions mixed will impression not more than 10% of the workers. These impacted will proceed to obtain their elective well being advantages and the hope is that is all non permanent and may be reevaluated on the finish of April.

Nonetheless looking for out specifics, however I’m advised that the APA board of administrators will make the most important monetary sacrifice. The workers was knowledgeable throughout a compulsory companywide workers assembly as we speak through Zoom led by the company’s president and CEO Jim Gosnell, who issued the next assertion following the assembly:

Pricey Colleagues,

With the U.S. now the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic, greater than 1 / 4 of the world’s inhabitants on lockdown, file unemployment, a public well being disaster extra dire than ever identified in our company’s 58 yr historical past, and a monetary impression worse than 9/11 and the Housing Disaster mixed, APA like so many different corporations throughout our trade and the world should take instant and considerate motion to make sure our firm will traverse these unchartered waters and emerge as sturdy as potential.

To fight these unprecedented occasions, we’re taking the mandatory cost-cutting measures companywide to guard our enterprise with minimal impression on our most weak workers. Whereas we’ve got by no means within the historical past of this company had a tougher problem to beat, APA’s senior administration workforce is 100% centered on overcoming the widespread hurdles we’re all now going through. With braveness and compassion, we are going to all get by means of this collectively.

As each side of our lives is being affected throughout the globe, we’re continuously aware of defending our private well being and safeguarding our households. Our hearts exit to our colleagues in New York, now on the epicenter of this public well being disaster within the U.S., in addition to these in different APA workplaces throughout the nation that now discover themselves in hotspot zones. Our doorways could also be closed however our hearts and minds stay open. We all know these circumstances are extraordinarily troublesome for everybody, however as all of us proceed to battle in opposition to this virus, APA stays steadfast and vigilant in our dedication to do all the things we are able to to win for our colleagues, shoppers and communities who’re all the time prime of thoughts.