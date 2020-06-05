AP Voter ID Status 2020: Online Application for New Card and Status Check

Andhra Pradesh Government has launched a website for elections and Voter ID Related beneficiaries. We all know that The Indian Election Commission takes elections every five years. Under IEC Assembly, Municipal, MLC, Gram Sarpanch, elections are conducted every five years.

Responsibilities of these every election are on the head of The Election Commission of India. They will conduct the elections and solve Voter ID Issue and Name Correction in Voter ID of the Indian citizens throughout the year.

This post is specially designed for the Andhra Pradesh Voter ID Status 2020. For that, we have listed our finest contents, which give you more information about AP Voter ID.

Here is the list of Content that we have put in this Post.

For more information about the AP Voter ID Card, we will expand this content and dig out relevant and helpful information about AP Voter ID Card.

So let’s start with the AP Voter ID Card.

AP Voter ID Status 2020

For every Indian Citizen, Voter ID Card is an essential document. Though Voter ID Card, You can cast a vote in any Indian Election. This is the Authentic ID Proof of Indian Citizen. People can use this ID Card Anywhere to point out their Authenticity as Indian citizens.

Though Official Website you can check the status of AP Voter ID Card, below we have put the URL of AP Voter ID Official Website.

Website URL to Check Status of AP Voter ID Card: https://ceoandhra.nic.in/ceoap_new/ceo/index.html

This website will provide many beneficiaries services, later we will discuss those services. This URL is allowed to check status only for Andhra Pradesh Citizens.

Andhra Pradesh State Citizens who don’t have Voter ID Card, or who want to correct mistakes of their Voter ID Card, they can use this Website for using these services.

First, you have to register on this website for New Voter ID Card. Then, the Indian Election Commission will verify the Personal, Business details, address of the Voter ID Card Applicants. Then they will issue the New Voter ID Card, and it will send within 10 to 15 days at your registered address.

Next portion, we have created a step by step procedure guide to know the status of AP Voter ID Card.

How to Know Status of the AP Voter ID 2020-2021?

Let’s see the guide that we have created for newbie, who hasn’t visited AP Official Voter ID Website or they have not to apply online for Voter ID Card. By using these steps you will understand the entire process to know the Status of AP Voter ID Card 2020.

Please follow certain steps.

Step – 1

Firstly, Applicants have to visit the Official website of the National Voters Service Portal.

URL of National Voters Service Portal: https://www.nvsp.in/Forms/trackstatus

Step – 2

When you click on that link and website will open, you can see there Textbox of “Enter Reference ID”

You have to enter the Reference ID in this Textbox.

Step – 3

Next, when you enter the appropriate reference ID then you have to click on the “Track Status” Button.

Step – 4

That’s it, within a few seconds you can see your Voter ID Card Status on the website page.

Details that Printed on the AP Voter ID card

To verify Voter ID by own, we have listed out details that are printed on the Voter ID Card.

By the print number, we have listed details in such a manner here.

Beneficiaries Name

Father name / Mother Name

EPIC Number

Date of birth

Address of the Beneficiaries

Gender

Photo of the Citizen

Name of the District

These details you can see on your Voter ID Card.

Services of Andhra CEO Website

At the starting of this post, we have said that the AP Voter ID Official website gives many benefits to their citizens. Let’s see which services provide the Andhra CEO Website.

Search Your Name

E-Registration

PDF Election Rolls

Assembly Consistency

CEO’s Desk

Know your BLO, ERO, and DEO

How to know Voter ID card Services through SMS?

AP State Citizens also check their Voter ID Card status through SMS, for that, they have to send a message on a given format.

So, AP Citizens have to send messages in the below-given format.

Message Format: ECI Space EPIC Number

First, you have to type ECI then hit the space, and enter EPIC Number. This Message you have to send in 1950 Number.

How to know AP Voter ID card Correction Status 2020?

We have seen the procedure on how to know new Voter ID Card Status on the portal. Same way by entering reference ID you can check AP Voter ID Correction Status 2020.