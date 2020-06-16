AP Police Recruitment 2020 for Civil, AR, APSP, SPF, Fireman at www.appolice.gov.in:

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Recruitment Board is going to declare the recruitment notification of AP Police Recruitment 2020 for the post of Civil, AR, APSP, SPF, Fireman, Men, and Women vacancies on the official site at www.appolice.gov.in. The AP Police announce the recruitment notification for the post of Civil, AR, APSP, SPF, Fireman, Men, and Women vacancies. So the candidates who are interested and eligible are applied for these posts before the last date of submission.

AP Police Recruitment 2020 – www.appolice.gov.in:

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board is known as APSLPRB. The AP Police controlled by the Department of Home Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It headed by the Director-General of Police (DGP). Every year it declares the recruitment notification for the candidates of the various vacant posts to fill the vacancy. It is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the state government job.3

AP Police Recruitment 2020:

The AP Police is going to declare the recruitment notification of the AP Police Recruitment 2020 on to the official site www.appolice.gov.in. The AP Police report the hiring for the various posts. So the candidates applied on since the last date of resignation. Eligibility criteria are given such as age limits, selection process, educational qualification, application fee, etc. are provided in this article at www.appolice.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria for AP Police Recruitment posts:

Name of the Board: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB)

Name of the Posts: Civil, AR, APSP, SPF, Fireman, Men and Women posts

AP Police Job Category: This is a state government job.

AP Police Job Location: The position located in Andhra Pradesh state.

Age Limits: The applicants should be minimum age 18 years, and the maximum age should be 28 years. The upper age relaxation to given as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must complete their 10th class or 12th class and Graduate in any discipline from the recognized institutions.

Pay Scale: Rs.9300 – 34800/-.

Selection Process: The selection process on the base of physical efficiency test, written test, interview, and Medical standard test.

AP Police Dates:

Starting date of submitting the application form: Declared very soon

Last date of submitting the application form: Declared very soon

Last date of written exam: Declared very soon

Steps for applied MP Police Recruitment 2020:

Candidates who want to use it in AP Police first visit the official site at www.appolice.gov.in. Then candidates search the link “AP Police Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then fill all the AP Police details and submit before the AP Police Recruitment last date. Then take AP Police Application form print out for further use.

AP Police Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.appolice.gov.in