AP Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Scheme 2020-21 – YSR Educational Kits to Govt. School Students

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a scheme for the students of the government school. The government school is established by the government of the respective states to educate the state’s students without any cost of charge.

That means the government provides free education to the student of the Andhra Pradesh. However, the government school has one unique dress to attend school. The students need to wear the school uniform to attend school.

However, many students in the Andhra Pradesh state are not going to school even if the government is providing free of education. For those students, the government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a scheme that name is AP Jagnanna Vidya Kanuka Scheme 2020-21.

About the Andhra Pradesh Jagnanna Vidya Kanuka Scheme:

Andhra Pradesh government has launched this scheme on 8th October 2020. Recently, the government has allowed the school to reopen. However, due to the COVID-19 infection, the government of India has banned the school from opening. Now the government is allowing the school to reopen.

However, the government states that the students only go to school with the permission of their parents. When the school reopens, the government will distribute education kits among government school students.

Andhra Pradesh’s government has allocated more budget in the scheme expense. However, education kits are ready to distribute. According to the Andhra Pradesh government, more than 53 lakh students will get the education kits benefits.

Under the AP Jagnanna Vidya Kanuka scheme, the government of Andhra Pradesh will offer the students of the government school who are studying in class 1 to class 10th provide the educational kits.

As mentioned above, many students in the Andhra Pradesh state are not attending the school for some reason.

The objective of the AP Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Scheme :

Even if the government is providing free of cost education, the students or children are not going to attend school. They are not willing to take education. However, behind this decision of the students, there are many other reasons.

They are not capable of purchasing the stationary of the school. The financial condition of their family is not good. Their parents do not allow the children to earn some money in place of going to school.

These are many reasons for not attending government school, which is totally free for any students who want to study. The Andhra Pradesh government is arriving with a new scheme that will encourage the family’s encouragement to go the school and take the education.

The government will distribute the education kits to the students of the government school. The education kits include school bags, books, textbooks, uniforms, socks, shoes, belts, etc. The Andhra Pradesh government will offer the education kits to all the students who regularly come to the school.

Benefits of the AP Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Scheme :

The students who are studying in the Andhra Pradesh state will get the advantage of the scheme. However, the students do not have to apply for the scheme. When the school reopens, then the government officials will go to every government school of the state.

This way, the government will distribute education kits to the student who comes to school. By implementing the scheme, the government wants to ensure the students to come to school. This way, they can encourage the students to get an education.

The government will also want to increase the literacy level of the state. With the help of the educational kits, low-income families can able to send their children to school.

If any family doe not has money to purchase the schoolbags and textbooks, then also with the education kits, they are able to send their kids to school.