AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020 Apply for 337 Vacancies at www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions is going to declare the notification of the AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020 for the 337 number of posts on the official site at www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in. So the candidates who qualified in this position they can submit their application form before the last date of submission. The deadline provides the application form is 30th June 2020. The selected candidates will get the government sector job.

AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020:

The Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (APREIS) operates the Tribal Welfare Residential Schools in the year 1999. The APTWREIS popularly called as Gurukulam came into existence w.e.f. 3rd June 1998 to take care of enrolment and retention of tribal children and improvement in the quality of education imparted to them with Head Quarters at Hyderabad. Now, the APREIS declare the recruitment notification of the AP Gurukulam Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in. It is an excellent opportunity for the candidates to get a government sector job.

AP Teacher Recruitment 2020:

The candidates who desire to make a career in the Teaching sector they have the best opportunity here. The AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020 available on the official site of it www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in. So the interested candidates may apply on the official site without wasting time. There are different posts available such as Junior Lecturer, TGT, PGT, Physical Director, etc. TO get more detail about the AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment candidates visits the official site of it.

AP Gurukulam Teacher Job Vacancy Details & Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Institutes: Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (APREIS)

Number of posts: Total 337 number of seats available

Name of the Posts:

Junior Lecturer: 22 posts

Post Graduate Teacher: 11 posts

Physical Director: 04 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 250 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PGT): 50 posts

Job Location: The position located in the Andhra Pradesh state.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete a Degree, B.ED, and Post Graduate along with relevant subjects from the government recognized institute or university.

Age Limits: Candidates should have minimum age 18 years and maximum age relaxation will be applicable for the reserved candidates.

Application Fee: Refer to the official notification.

Pay Scale: Refer to the official notification for the recruitment.

Selection Procedure: Candidates selected on the base of a Screening Test and Demo and Interview, which conducted by the AP Gurukulam.

How to apply AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the AP Gurukulam Recruitment 2020 they first visit the official site of it www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in. Then read the announcement of the recruitment and click on that. Now download the application form and fill with all the required details. Then submit it before the last date of submission.

AP Gurukulam Teacher Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.aptwgurukulam.ap.gov.in