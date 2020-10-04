(Application) AP Free laptop Scheme 2020: YSR Free Laptop Scheme

Andhra Pradesh government will provide free laptops to the students for their higher study. The government will give the students a laptop without any cost of charge. This scheme will encourage the students of Andhra Pradesh to take higher education.

However, in India, the level of education is not good. The government has introduced this scheme to increase the level of education.

The government is also ensuring the Andhra Pradesh students that the student can get a quality education from the university, and they can research on a laptop.

However, in these CORONA days, online education is a new trend. With the help of laptops, students can get proper education through an online mode.

About Andhra Pradesh Free Laptop Scheme 2020:

The government Andhra Pradesh has found this scheme for the students who are doing professional courses. In the professional sector, the use of smart technology us more. The laptop is one of the types of equipment for smart technology.

The government wanted Andhra Pradesh to do more professional courses and get ready to start their own business.

However, with this scheme, the number of students who are dropping their studies due to the financial condition of their family will decrease. However, the government will only provide the laptops to visually challenged people who are doing professional courses.

The students of Andhra Pradesh can check the details of this scheme on the official site of the scheme.

However, under this scheme, the government will encourage Andhra Pradesh to do further study. The students who take the study to class 12th will drop their study due to their financial condition.

The government wanted to decrease the dropout a ration of the state. The government has announced this scheme for the physically challenged persons, the applicant who wants to take advantage of this scheme can apply for the scheme in the YSR free laptop scheme.

However, Andhra Pradesh, Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has announced this scheme for the physically challenged students of Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria of the YS Free laptop Scheme:

As we know that the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced this scheme. The government has also published the eligibility criteria of the scheme. The government publishes the eligibility criteria of the scheme for clarification purposes.

The meaning of eligibility criteria is if any students want to take advantage of the shame, then they have first to read the eligibility criteria of the scheme, which is published by the government with the scheme.

After reading the eligibility criteria, the students can fulfill all the requirements of the government. Then they are eligible to take advantage of the scheme.

The students should be the permanent resident of the Andhra Pradesh State.

The student’s annual income should be less than Rs.15000.

If the family of the income of the student is between Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000, then the government will pay half the amount of the laptop.

To get the advantage of the scheme, the student has to pursue professional courses.

Important Document for the schemes:

Before giving the advantage to the students, the government seeks some documents from the students for verification purposes. The government uses those documents to match them with their records.

We will here give you the list of the document required for taking advantage of the scheme. The students should have to present their documents to the government.