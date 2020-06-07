AP Board Inter Result 2020 check at www.bieap.gov.in:

Andhra Pradesh Board has been going to declare the result notification of AP Board Inter Result 2020 on the official site at www.bieap.gov.in. This Inter exam conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The board holds this Inter exam two times in a year part 1 and part 2.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh is known as BIEAP. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education was established in 1971 and located in Hyderabad. This board’s main aim is to provide quality leadership, service, and support through this board. It simulates the world-class education in Andhra Pradesh State. This board takes responsibility for providing the syllabus, publishing notification, issuing textbooks, conducting board exams, recognizing inter colleges in the state, announcing results, etc.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Education Board is going to declare AP Board Inter Result 2020 on the official site at www.bieap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Board is going to declare the result notification of the AP Board Inter Result 2020 at the official site of www.bieap.gov.in. Students can check their results through the name wise and roll number wise. This Inter exam was conducted in the month of March 2020. Around more than 3 lakh students appeared for this exam.

Name of the Organization : Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

: Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) Name of the Exam: AP Board Inter Exam 2020

AP Board Inter Exam 2020 AP Board Inter Exam Date : Exam conducted in March 2020

: Exam conducted in March 2020 Result Date : Declared very soon

: Declared very soon Post Category: AP Board Inter Exam Result 2020

How to check AP Board Inter Result 2020?

The Andhra Pradesh Board has declared the result notification on the official site at www.bieap.gov.in. So the students those are looking in AP Board Inter Exam 2020 they can check their result on the official site. They follow the steps to given below.

Students first log in to the official website at www.bieap.gov.in. Click on the result on the home page and click on that. Then enter your Intermediate exam hall ticket number and submit it. Now the result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out of the result further use.

Official Site: www.bieap.gov.in