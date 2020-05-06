NEWS

AOA’s Seolhyun shares shots of her diet meals on Instagram

May 6, 2020
Cheena Khanna
AOA’s Seolhyun has given followers a sneak peek at her diet meals on Instagram.

The favored idol has been extremely lauded for her determine and netizens have been curious to see her strategies of maintaining in form. Seolhyun shared snapshots of cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and a scrumptious wanting tuna sandwich. 

Followers have been commenting on the wholesome but scrumptious wanting meals, in addition to her attractive visuals, saying: 

“Wow that appears actually good.”

“Are you a fairy?”

“I am beginning to replicate upon myself after seeing this.”

“I’m wondering why it really works for Seolhyun however not for me HAHA.”

Are you glad to see idols taking more healthy approaches to weight-reduction plan? 

