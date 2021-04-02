Anupamaa Written Update: Big Twist, Anupama and Vanraj to come together on show?

Anupamaa Written Update: Big Twist, Anupama, and Vanraj to come together on the show?:

A big twist is coming for ‘Anupamaa’ (Anupamaa) in the next episode of ‘The Anupamaa Movie’. In such a situation, the show is going to become more interesting now. After all, Holi, the color of Holi has gone down, but now Anupama’s color will be going to increase dramatically on Vanraj.

The biggest Hindu festival of Holi, ‘Anupamaa’, is now tinted in ‘Anupamaa’ on television, but a new plot twist is in the works for the show seven times within the next few weeks. The show will again indicate the closeness between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will grow in the upcoming episodes. As a result, in such a situation, the question is whether the couple will gradually retrace its steps or not, depending upon how closely they feel to each other.

The answer to this question can be found in today’s episode. In this episode, it will be determined whether Sudhanshu Pandey, better known as Vanraj, will adopt Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa. Will Kavya not find a place in Vanraj’s heart? Well, in view of these questions, we have brought updates for you.

It is through these memories they will spend the rest of their days.

Actually, the celebration of Holi at Shah House is over in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer serial Anupama. In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce is now only a few days away and both will spend a memorable time together while going to court.

Court notice came at home

In such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen now, whether the two will change their decision or stand on getting divorced as before. Until now, the show showed that the festival of Holi was celebrated with great pomp. As soon as the festival is over, a court notice arrives. A notice is attached to the petition, indicating that Vanraj and Anupama will have to appear before the court before the end of the month. Anupama (Anupamaa) sees the notice and is now shocked as he too will need to live alone and be away from his in-laws and children.

I am confident that Vanraj will feel great after reading this.

As Vanraj and Anupamaa get to know each other, they realize how difficult it is to terminate this relationship as Vanraj and Anupamaa both know very well that everything will crumble if this thing ends. Meanwhile, Kavya is seen placing his next bet. It seems Kavya is getting ready to separate the two as soon as possible.