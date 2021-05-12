Anupamaa TV Serial – The Latest Update

It is an Indian drama tv series. It was first aired on 13th July 2020 on the StarPlus tv channel.

In the series Anupamaa, the suspense is increasing day by day. Anupamaa was pleased to Vanraj for divorce. But Vanraj is confused about what to do.

Vanraj is having a relationship with Kavya, and they both want to marry each other. But it is only possible after the divorce with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa TV Serial Latest Episode

Vanraj told Kavya that he wouldn’t get a divorce, and he does not want to stay with Kavya. Kavya got shocked, and he attempted suicide. In the end, Kavya got survived.

Kavya told Vanraj not to leave her anyhow, and she said that she would never make this type of mistake in her life. Kavya promised Vanraj that she would be a good person.

Kavya will be the happiest after the divorce of Vanraj and Anupamaa. But Samar, Pakhi, and Toshu are sad now. They do not feel happy with the divorce of Vanraj and Anupamaa. Anupamaa wants a divorce anyhow.

If we get any update about the tv series Anupamaa, we will add it here.

So, visit this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.