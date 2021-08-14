Anupama 14th August 2021 – Written Update and the Latest Twists

In the next episode of the famous television serial Anupama, we are going to see that Kinjal makes the decision to stay with the family and not go with Toshu.

But later, Anupama talks with Kinjal and requests her not to separate from each other, stay together wherever they stay. Also, Baa, Vanraj, and Samar say the same.

After that, Bapuji says that She is the wife of Toshu, and after that, she is their bahu. Kinjal says Bye to Toshu and say that she nee both – Love and Family.

Toshu replies that if she means his decision to leave the house is wrong. She says yes. He adds that let him see if she loves him or not and agrees on the decision to leave the house.

After that, Anu cries a lot because their children are separating, and on the other side, Samar tries to console her.

Later, Anu goes to the dance academy and talks with Vanraj. She asks Vanraj not to take tension because they will soon find a solution to their problems.

Vanraj says that he talked with Toshu, and he did not seem happy. Any replies him that he will soon get normal after Kinjal talks with him.

After that, Anupama goes to the dance academy and thinks that the situation will soon be alright. She turns on the radio and listens the song – Kisi Ki Muskurahaton se.

After that, Rj promotes the latest Ajay Devgan film – Bhuj. After that, she talks with Rj and later talks with Ajay and promotes his film.

Later, Anupama receives a call from the bank manager. The bank manager informs Anupama that her loan can be approved if she agrees to mortgages her factory as collateral. Anupama replies that she will inform by evening.

