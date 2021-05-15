Anugrageethan Antony Malayalam Movie Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda.

The Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony is a drama fantasy film. The film Anugrageethan Antony was made under Lekhsya Entertainments.

In the film Anugrageethan Antony, Antony dies, but he stays on the earth as a spirit. He has loved Sanjana, but she does not know anything about the death of Antony.

No one can see Antony now except a dog. Antony did not like that dog. The film Anugrageethan Antony includes the story of Antony. It includes how he deals with the remaining businesses after death.

Prince joy directed the film, Anugrageethan Antony. It was produced by M Shijith. The film Anugrageethan Antony was written by Naveen T Manilal.

Jishnu S Ramesh and Aswin Prakash gave the story of the Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony.

Arun Muraleedharan composed the music in the film Anugrageethan Antony. Selvakumar S did the cinematography of the film Anugrageethan Antony, and it was edited by Appu Bhattathiri.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Anugrageethan Antony.

Anugrageethan Antony Cast:

Find the complete cast of the Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony below.

Sunny Wayne as Antony Siddique as Varghese Mash Gouri G. Kishan as Sanjana Madhavan Indrans as Madhavan Lukman as Ramanan Nandan Unni as Laalan Harish Pengan as Bento Mash Aroop as Subheesh Suraj Venjaramood as Antappan Baiju Santhosh as Pichathipidi Dasappan Jaffar Idukki as Paulettan Prasanth Alexander as Francis Muthumani as Shalet Manikandan R. Achari as Sudharmman Shine Tom Chacko as Sanjay Madhav Dain Davis as Roy Maala Parvathi as Thankamani Vedha Lakshmi as Kingini Melvin G Babu as Kuttan Biju Bernad as SI Bernad Naveen as Photographer Manoj Unni Karthikeyan as Unni Mish Shoji as Shiny Seban as Naveen Naveen Calicut as Lottery Agent

Let’s talk about the release date of the Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony.

Anugrageethan Antony Release Date:

The Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony was released on 1st April 2021. It was released in the Malayalam language.

There are five songs in the film Anugrageethan Antony. The album was composed by Arun Muraleedharan. Manu Manjith gave the lyrics.

The album was released on 22nd December 2020, and it was recorded in 2019. The film Anugrageethan Antony got a positive response from the critics.

The film Anugrageethan Antony got 8 out of 10 on IMDb. The shooting of the film Anugrageethan Antony was started in January 2019. It was ended on 2nd August 2019. If we get any update about the film Anugrageethan Antony, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the Malayalam film Anugrageethan Antony.

Anugrageethan Antony Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Malayalam film Anugragreethan Antony below.

