Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal Login and registration process

Login and registration process of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal

Haryana Government has announced Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal schemes and services for Haryana State Citizens. Visit the Official Website of Antyodaya Saral Haryana to know more about that portal. In this post, we will inform you about Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal, and this portal serves many benefits that want to receive government services and documents. Here, we will see the procedure guide of registration and Login in Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

We have listed out below content about the Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal, though these post content you will get more information about Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

What is Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal? Login and Registration procedure of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal Which Schemes and Services are provided in Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal? Benefits of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal

Next, we will brief you about above-listed content,

Let’s start from the Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

What is Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal?

All Haryana Citizens can take benefits of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal services and schemes, and they will get the beneficiary of 526+ services and schemes. In these Saral schemes, Haryana citizens can take benefits on Pension Schemes, Ration card, Dairy loans. Though Available PDF on Antyodaya Haryana Saral Portal you will know detailed information about Schemes and services.

Website of Antyodaya Haryana Saral Portal: https://saralharyana.gov.in/

This website will give you the detailed information of Antyodaya Haryana Saral Schemes and Services. Under the Digital India mission, Haryana Government has announced Antyodaya Saral Portal. Aim of this Saral Portal is to make people’s currency Paperless, Cashless though Scheme Delivery Model. Haryana Government Aim to hit digitization in Haryana state; all these services they want to transform in the Digital Platform. In 526 plus schemes and services, total of 236 schemes and 290 plus services are introduced in the Saral portal.

Login and Registration procedure of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal

The following procedure will guide to Login and Registration Details of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

With this How-to Guide, you will get the complete idea about Login and Registration of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

Step – 1

Firstly, you have to click on the below link Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal Official website. Through http://saralharyana.gov.in/ URL you will see the home page of the Website.

Step – 2

On the home page, you can see the Login Details page of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal. Existing Users directly login and track for their services. They just need to login in Saral portal though their password and ID. Via ID and Password, the user can track records of their services.

Step – 3

Next, we will see how to registrar into Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

Can you see there “New User? Register Here” Button? Hit on the New User button, after a few seconds you will redirect on Registration Page of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

For Registration, Website will ask your Full Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, Password, and State. Enter these details.

Enter these details carefully, after filling these details check once for confirmation and then Hit the “Validate” button.

As soon as you hit the Validate button, your registration on Portal is complete, and then you can log in and applied for beneficiary services and schemes on Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

Which Schemes and Services are provided in Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal?

Let’s see more information about the Schemes and Services of Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal.

38 departments will give you services and schemes in Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal. With various 38 departments, 526 plus schemes and services are announced for Haryana Citizens.

Dairy Loans, Pension Schemes, Ration Card, Transportation, Roadways, Home Loans are included in these Schemes and Services.

You can download PDF of Schemes and

Services: https://status.saralharyana.nic.in/Reports/SchemesServiceApp.aspx

Here, the below list is about the schemes and services provided by Haryana Government though Saral Portal. Schemes and services Such as Old Age Samman Allowance, Application for New Electricity Connection, Dr. Ambedkar Medhavi Chattar Yojna, Resident Certificates, Dealer Point Registration, Income Certificate, Issue of New Ration Card, Bicycle Scheme, Micro Nutrient Fertilizer, and Marriage Registration. All these services can handle though the Official Website of Saral Portal.

For more Schemes and Services you can Visit below Website URL.

Search Schemes and Services: https://kms.saralharyana.nic.in/

Benefits by Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal

Let’s see which benefits you will get through Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal

Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal digital platform by Haryana Citizen can access from anywhere and anytime. With Live tracking benefits and features, you can track all your applied schemes and services. Only Haryana citizens can take benefits of the Antyodaya Saral Portal service.

If any staff of the Antyodaya Yojana creates a delay for such schemes and services then officials can take action against the staff, and they will ask to resolve the problem in immediate effect.

If your services are about to expire then you can renew your services and schemes in Antyodaya Saral Haryana Portal. The rating system is there to give the rank of the services and schemes. RTS Compliance, Customer Rating, and other delivery aspect are standard for Government review of all departments.