Antyodaya Anna Scheme 2020: Online application, eligibility, status, and beneficiary list

This scheme is a central government scheme. This scheme was launched by the central government to make the avail of the food grain for the poor people of India. The government is making this scheme for the welfare of the people.

At the fair price shop, the person can show the ration card and can avail of the food grain at a meager price. So that the person can take the food they wanted. Due to poverty, the person can not purchase the food grain they want.

This scheme is for the people of the country who do not belong to the household category of the nation.

About the Antyodaya Anna Scheme 2020:

However, the government decided that at what amount of the food grain is given to the poor people. The government has decided to give 35 kg of food grain to the people of the nation. The government will have to collect the details of the ration card of poor people.

However, this scheme is only applicable to the people who belong to the below poverty line. The ration card of the person will say that the person is BPL or not. However, now the government makes available this scheme for the disabled person of the nation.

The state government of all the state denied to the central government the inclusion of the disabled person in the scheme. In the 35 kg of food grain, 20kg is wheat, and 15 of rice is included by the government.

That means the government has decided to give 35 kg of food grain to the poor people under this scheme, and the government will have to give 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice. So every poor people will get according to that.

The Benefits of the Antyodayay Anna Scheme: