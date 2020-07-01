Antonio Banderas will be the presenter of the 35th edition of the Goya Awards

Antonio Banderas and María Casado will be in charge of directing and presenting the next edition of the Goya Awards, which will be held on February 27 in Malaga, the city that hosts for the second consecutive year the most important gala in Spanish cinema.

The Soho Theater will be the venue for the awards, as announced by the Cinema Academy in a statement this Wednesday, which has also specified that connections to various Spanish cities will be made during the gala.

“We want to deliver to our public and to all of society the best we have, and Antonio Banderas is undoubtedly among the best. We got in touch with him and Antonio was immediately at our disposal so that the next gala is held in a responsible and committed way with the moment and with society ”, stated the President of the Academy, Mariano Barroso.

For this reason, the 35th edition of the awards will be held at the theater that Banderas has in his native city and the production will be in charge of his new production company, Teatro Soho TV (TST), which is directed by the president of the Television Academy, María Casado .

“The Goya 2021 will adapt to the new situation, and will be delivered in a responsible, committed, supportive and close gala,” says the Film Academy in the statement.

This supposes that there will be restrictions of capacity, the security measures set by the health authorities will be extreme, and it will be a responsible and “emotional” ceremony, in which the art, talent, creativity and imagination of the world will be valued of the cinema.

Banderas –Goya of Honor in 2014 and Goya for the best leading actor last year for “Pain and Glory” – and Casado will also sign the script for the gala together with a team of screenwriters.

“It is an honor and a privilege to place ourselves at the service of the great family of Spanish cinema,” said Banderas in a brief statement in the statement.

And for Casado “it will be a great challenge and a greater illusion to be part of a historical gala at all levels”.

It will be the third time that Andalusia has hosted the Goya gala after the 2018 editions, held in Seville, and the 2019 one, also in Malaga.

Previously, the only time the Goya left Madrid was in 2000, when they were held in Barcelona.

The option of Valencia being the chosen city was also considered for the 2021 gala, coinciding with the centenary of the birth of Luis García Berlanga (1921-2010), co-founder of the Film Academy and honorary president from 1986 to 2010.