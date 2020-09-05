Ant-Man 3 to be written by Rick and Morty screenwriter: report

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios



Disney started the engines of the production of Ant-Man 3 Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has already hired who will write the script. It’s about Jeff Loveness, producer and writer of the animated series Rick and morty, on Adult Swim.

Already on November 1, 2019 The Hollywood Reporter had confirmed that Peyton Reed would be back to direct the third installment of this series of films starring Paul Rudd.

Reed already directed Ant-Man in 2015 and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, in 2018, so Marvel Studios relies on the director to complete the trilogy. Hiring a screenwriter from Rick and morty reveals that Marvel Studios wishes to maintain the combination of humor and action that characterizes this superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The superhero Ant-Man films focus on the character of Scott Lang (Rudd), who leaves behind his past as a criminal to fight crime aided by a suit that allows him to shrink and grow at will.

The character also appeared in the movies Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which he played a crucial role by introducing the Avengers to the concept of the Quantum Realm, allowing time travel to beat Thanos.

The title and plot of Ant-Man 3as well as its release date, but The Hollywood Reporter publishes that the filming of the new film could be at the end of 2020 or already entered 2021, with a view to being released in theaters in 2022.

Editor’s note: This note was updated on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 9:46 a.m. Eastern Time (6:46 a.m. PT) to add the addition of screenwriter Jeff Loveness to the project.

Famous pop culture characters shrinking in size [fotos] To see photos

