Another adult film actor accused of alleged sexual abuse

Adult film actor Ryan Madison has been charged by at least 10 of his female partners with sexual abuse, under the allegation that he used his wife Kelly to lure them, Daily Mail reported.

This Tuesday it was claimed that Madison, also director of the company Kelly Madison Productions, is a serial abuser who tricked the alleged victims into subjecting them to non-consensual scenes.

One of the plaintiffs, Kinsley Karter, said she was allegedly raped by the celebrity at age 21, and described the moment, which occurred in a porn scene, as a horror movie.

“Usually there is some kind of communication before, but (that time) there was absolutely none,” Karter told The Daily Beast.

“The main reason I am speaking now is because I had no prior warning, and I want to warn other girls about it.”

He added that the house in California where they often film their scenes is practically in the middle of nowhere.

“Girls can feel very isolated out there, in the middle of nowhere, and he got rougher and rougher and more intoxicated,” said one representative.

Annabel Redd, one of the first women who decided to publicly denounce Madison, asked on Twitter not to see her scene with the actor as a faithful work of adult films, since there he allegedly raped her.

Another of the alleged victims, Arabelle Raphael, said she was 27 years old when she was put in a non-consensual scene with Madison, and that she was forced to wear a belly dance outfit.

Among the women who accuse the also producer are stars like Lexi Lore, Amber Addis and Jane Wilde, who have shared their experiences working with him and described them as unpleasant events.

“They had all the women on set, so I felt empowered. They really made me let my guard down. Then I left the women’s house. And that’s when things started to get predatory, “said Wilde.

“It is a strange dynamic when a man is trying to hurt women and uses his wife to make her appear more trustworthy.”

The accused and his partner have yet to comment on the allegations.