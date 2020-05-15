ANON Summit 2020 Prepared to Welcome 6000+ Attendees

Vienna, Austria, Might 15 2020 — With one week to go till their occasion on Might 19-20, ANON Summit 2020 already has over 6000 registered attendees keen to take part in online panels, workshops, expos, and networking.

ANON Summit is offering an interactive expertise, somewhat than a one-way stream. The occasion is hosted on an online platform that permits for communication between audio system, attendees, and exhibitors, together with a pre-event chat the place everybody can get to know one another within the days main up to the convention.

With companions from numerous industries together with banking, telecoms, and regulation, attendees can anticipate quite a few viewpoints and alternatives to study concerning the state of blockchain expertise right this moment and the way it’s being utilized in the actual world.

As a part of their mission to recreate the offline convention expertise in a protected and immersive online atmosphere, ANON Summit has additionally added periods for merchants, traders, and founders.

“Our purpose with this occasion has at all times been to convey all the perfect elements of the convention expertise online,” stated Daniel Lenikus, CEO and Co-Founding father of BlockExpo, the organizer of the occasion. “This implies offering an agenda to attraction to everybody who engages with the blockchain trade, whether or not as a enterprise, a founder, or a dealer.”

Merchants and people all for starting to commerce can attend a buying and selling panel consisting of Mati Greenspan, Tone Vays, Anatoliy Knyazev, and Leah Wald. This panel will cowl how to commerce on market volatility. One other panel will talk about funding alternate options within the time of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus has had a serious impression on the worldwide economic system,” stated On Yavin, CEO of Cointelligence, an organizing accomplice of ANON Summit 2020. “That is driving lots of curiosity in investing with and buying and selling on digital belongings. We needed to present individuals with a possibility to study from a number of the smartest merchants within the trade.”

For founders trying to safe funding, there might be three Meet the Buyers periods. These periods will give founders the chance to pitch their initiatives to traders working throughout the blockchain sphere. Collaborating traders embrace Alon Goren and Josef Holm from Draper Goren Holm, Shane Kehoe from SVK Crypto, and Astrid Woollard and Mark Cachia from Scytale Ventures.

With over 6000 attendees and extra registering day-after-day, from all around the globe, attendees can anticipate a really worldwide, numerous, and interesting expertise. Online occasions are serving to convey the blockchain group collectively and foster extra collaboration, innovation, and human connection.

These all for becoming a member of ought to go to https://anonsummit.io/ for extra data on audio system, the agenda, and extra.