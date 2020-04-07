Annecy International Animation Film Festival Moves 2020 Edition Online

The annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival, initially scheduled for June 15-20, has cancelled its 2020 version given the present coronavirus pandemic. The occasion, which takes place every summer season within the south east of France, will as an alternative function a web-based model with the lineup because of be introduced April 15. Whereas this could have been Annecy’s 60th anniversary, these celebrations will now be held subsequent 12 months.

Organizers stated that “rationale and the worldwide state of affairs compel us to behave with lucidity and accountability. To point out our respect and our deep gratitude to the well being care suppliers, in addition to all those that select solidarity and the general public curiosity. Annecy is a celebration, a ‘household gathering.’ We can’t convey ourselves to have fun animation and our 60th anniversary when some amongst you wouldn’t have the ability to attend.” (See full launch under)

Slightly than suspending the competition to a later date, organizers determined to maneuver on-line with additional particulars to be disclosed on April 15. Annecy additionally operates a bustling market whose particulars may also be elaborated upon subsequent week. The complete program schedule will likely be revealed on the finish of April.

A deliberate tribute to African animation in addition to the 60th anniversary festivities will likely be moved to 2021 when the competition and market are because of happen from June 14-19.

Different worldwide occasions which might be usually held in June and which have been cancelled or postponed embrace the Cannes Lions convention and the CineEurope exhibition conference. The latter is at present scheduled for August.

Right here’s the total memo from Annecy:

It’s with great disappointment that we’re resigned to cancelling the Annecy 2020 version.

Over the previous few weeks, pushed by our ardour and our enthusiasm, regardless of the confinement constraints we have been however hoping to take care of the distinctive version that we had in retailer for you. We have been so trying ahead to greeting you as we do yearly in June, in Annecy, the animation movie capital of the world.

However right this moment, the rationale and the worldwide state of affairs compel us to behave with lucidity and accountability. To point out our respect and our deep gratitude to the well being care suppliers, in addition to all those that select solidarity and the general public curiosity.

Annecy is a celebration, a “household gathering”. We can’t convey ourselves to have fun animation and our 60th anniversary when some amongst you wouldn’t have the ability to attend.

We took the choice to not transfer the Festival to a later date. The required amenities and the common occasions’ calendar, in addition to scheduled postponements of different occasions, don’t present us with an affordable choice.

For a number of weeks, our founding members, companions, suppliers, professionals and creators have been sending us their full help, and for this we’re immensely grateful. These encouragements inspire us to providing an Annecy 2020 on-line model that might give entry to unique works and unique content material, regardless of the present circumstances.

The Official Choice will likely be introduced on 15th April; we are going to then disclose a proposal that will likely be elaborate and as much as the expectations of our festivalgoers and dependable Mifa professionals.

The crew is mobilised on this challenge, so see you within the forthcoming days, and from 14th to 19th June 2021 to lastly have fun, correctly, the Festival’s 60th anniversary, and African animation, in Annecy.