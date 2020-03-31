NEWS

Anne Hathaway Boards Feature In Development 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

March 31, 2020
Deadline has confirmed that Anne Hathaway is about to topline StudioCanal and Blueprint Image’s function adaptation of Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography French Children Don’t Throw Meals. 

The undertaking, which is being co-financed by the 2 studios, is at the moment in improvement with the most recent model of the sceenplay penned by Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern.

Druckerman’s autobiography follows her real-life expertise as a 35-year-old American journalist in Paris contending with being pregnant and parenthood. Not like her fellow Individuals, Druckerman learns that pregnant French ladies aren’t buying each parenting bible identified to man, nor are they obsessed about pure births or C-sections. As she tries to stability household life and her profession, she seems to be to uncover why the French have such well-behaved kids. Nevertheless, it’s all a facade.

Blueprint’s latest credit embody the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri, and Focus Options newest tackle Jane Austen’s Emma starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure.

 

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

