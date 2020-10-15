Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana 2020 – Meal Scheme (Rs. 10) in Chandigarh

Annapurna Akshaya Patra Scheme is one type of meal scheme for the poor people of the state. The government of Punjab and the government of Haryana have jointly introduced this scheme for the Chandigarh.

What is Annapurna Akshay Patra Scheme 2020:

However, the Punjab government and the Haryana government will combine to contribute to the scheme so that this scheme will effectively be implemented in the Chandigarh. However, the government will provide the food packages to the poor people and needy people of the state.

In Chandigarh, this scheme is already being popular for poor people. However, the government is helping them and providing them food packages. The government will charges nominal to the poor people.

In the minimum charges only, poor people can take the food packages from the government. The government only charges Rs. 10 for the one-time food packages.

About the Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana 2020

The government will give the food packages to the people for the state of Chandigarh. However, the government has already launched the scheme in which the poor people can get the ration from the fair price shop at nominal prices.

This time the government will give the food packages to the poor people and needy people.

However, in this lockdown situation, the condition of poor people become worst. To help them out, the government has introduced this scheme.

The name of the scheme is the Annapurna Akshay Patra Scheme. In the food packet, six chapatis, vegetables, and pickles in included.

All poor people and low-income people will get the chapatis, vegetables, and pickles from the food packet from the government.

However, the government will only give the food packet to the specified location of the Chandigarh. The Punjab government and Haryana government has decided 5 location in the Chandigarh to distributes the food packets in the state.

If you are finding for the location of the Chandigarh state, then w will provide you the information about the area of the government on which they will disburse the food packets. The name of the location is given below:

Sector 26 of Chandigarh, Sabji mandi (Transport Area)

Labour chowk, Manimajara

Dhanas, labor chowk, near EWS colony

Ram Dadar, Labour chowk

Industrial area, phase 1, labor colony.

The main objective of the Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana 2020 :

The scheme was suggested by the REd cross society of the Chandigarh. Under the scheme, the government will give affordable, hygiene, and nutritional food to the people of the state. The government wants to provide nutrition with full food packets to the labor and poor people of the state.

The state government has launched this scheme, and they set many targets behind this scheme. The government ensures to provide the nutrition full food packets to the poor people.

They have to get good food so that the next day they can work efficiently. The Punjab government and the Haryana government have set the target to distribute 1000 packets to the poor people in one day.

However, the government will increase the target of more food packets to the poor people.

Salient Features of the Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana 2020 :