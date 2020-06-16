Anna University Time Table 2020 check at www.annauniv.edu:

The Anna University Scheduled the exam time table for the Academic year 2020 for the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th-semester students at www.annauniv.edu for B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech., B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Arch., M.Arch. Every year Anna University conducted the odd semester examination November / December and January month. Now the students who are studying at Anna University in the Under Graduate and Post Graduate various streams are waiting for Exam Time Table 2020. The timetable declared very soon on the main portal at www.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Exam Time Table 2020

Anna University conducts the exams for those students who are studying in Under Graduate and Post Graduate from this university. The exam timetable will be published in the main portal of Anna University. Students can directly download the Exam Time Table or Date Sheet on to the main portal. For the bad Whether in Tamil Nadu, this reason exam scheduled was postponed and re-scheduled exam held in 2020.

Anna University conducted all exams for the Under Graduate, Post Graduate, BE students. More details about the exam are given below which held by Anna University like UG Semester Examination, PG Semester Examination, BE and B.Tech Examination, ME and M.Tech Examination of 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th odd semester.

More detail about the Anna University Exam Time Table 2020 is given below.

Name of the Organization: Anna University

Behalf of the Examination: UG & PG odd semester examination

Anna University has been published the Time Table 2020 for the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th-semester students who are studying at this University. This notification posted on the official site at www.annauniv.edu. A large number of students are giving to this examination. This examination conducted in the month of November / December and January. The Time Table is published on the official site. So students can download their related date sheet on to the main portal.

Anna University Time Table 2020:

Anna University conducted exams for various courses such as B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech., B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Arch., M.Arch. For the odd semester. Anna University has been published the Exam Time Table 2020. So students can start the preparation for the examination and download the Exam Time Table on to the main portal. The 1st-semester student’s examination is conducted in January, and the 3rd, 5th, and 7th-semester students examinations held in November / December. There are a large number of students are studying at this university.

Anna University has conducted the examination twice in a year. The summer examination conducted in April / May / June month and the winter examination is held in November / December and January month. Now the exam timetable is available on the main website so students can start the preparation of the related syllabus to get more marks in the exam.

Official Site: www.annauniv.gov.

Official Site: The official site is www.annauniv.edu.