Anitta consolidates her political activism as her music conquers in several languages

Brazilian artist Anitta has taken advantage of the quarantine to establish herself as a political activist and to surprise her fans with new music in four languages. Even so, she assures that all this represents a reduction in her workload, since she has decided to pay more attention to her personal life.

This was revealed in an intimate interview, in which she recognized that “a new stage” has begun in which she is “opening space to feed more what is important” to her as a person, “like Larissa” by Macedo Machado, her name stack.

However, the artist, one of the most international in her country today, knows that first things first. This Friday, she presented “Tócame”, her first reggaeton song of 2020 so as not to neglect her fans and, incidentally, show her empowerment.

“I like to take something classic and transform it from the point of view of a woman. One of my characteristics as an artist is to demonstrate that women can do the same as men. This topic is a manifestation of that, “he explained.

“Tócame” is a catchy collaboration with Arcángel and De La Ghetto, two of the exponents of the first litter of Puerto Rican reggaeton.

“I knew De La Ghetto in person from seeing him at rugs, awards, parties we were at. Arcángel was suggested by the record label and I never imagined that he would say yes. I was afraid (of) that he didn’t want to record with me and I was surprised when he said yes. I’m very grateful. I love work too much. I am very satisfied (with) how it turned out, “she said.

However, this song, recorded in Spanish, came out two weeks after their collaboration in Portuguese and English with Brazilian São Paulo funk singer-songwriter MC Zaac and American rapper Tyga. The theme, titled “Desce Pro Play (Pa pa pa)”, already reaches 24 million views on YouTube.

But to complete an enviable list of music distributed in all latitudes, at the beginning of the month Anitta, with an evident ability for languages, had the luxury of surprising singing in Italian with rapper Fred de Palma in the song “Paloma”.

As prolific as these weeks have been, one of the goals the 27-year-old artist had set for herself this year was to give more attention to her personal life. Let Anitta the artist loose a little and let Larissa live longer. So she signed a worldwide contract with Warner Records in January.

“Before, I used to command my entire career. In addition to being the artist, singing, giving interviews, she was the businesswoman, the manager of everything. It was like this the 10 years I have been in my career. Now I decided to have a little more time for myself, the private person. Live a little longer. Spending time with my family, with friends, with my dogs and with myself, ”she said.

The confinement required to contain the pandemic has given him just that. Also space to attend to her health, since two weeks ago she was hospitalized for a thrombosis, which she declared totally controlled.

With more than 47.5 million followers on Instagram and more than seven on TikTok, Anitta is the Brazilian artist with the most influence on social networks, as well as the most successful in sales, streaming and downloads.

This caused her to be frequently asked questions about her political position during Brazil’s 2018 presidential elections, which, she confessed, surprised her too much. “When I started in music, I never thought that someone might be interested in my opinion on serious topics, such as politics. However, during the last elections in my country they asked me many questions and I have managed to influence the youth in two very important initiatives, ”he indicated.

It refers to the defense of the indigenous people of the Amazon and the rights of musicians, although Annita has recently actively joined causes in favor of the rights of the LGTBQ community.

“But I have never liked to speak without knowing. Before giving an opinion on anything, I educate myself first, ”he answered, for example, to a question about the situation of the coronavirus in Brazil.

Therefore, he revealed that he has taken private classes in politics and for a few days decided to extend the same possibility to his fans on Instagram. “In Brazil they have the ignorant people in what refers to the politics to be able to manipulate them,” he stressed, for which he will give a grain of sand in that social network to reverse that situation.

According to Anitta, the classes are given by a political scientist, “in simple terms that everyone can understand.” “There are no excuses. I feel that it is important that young people understand that yes, we like to party, dance, have a good time, but we also have a responsibility to get involved in the life of our countries ”,