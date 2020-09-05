Animal Crossing: The best tips and advice to improve your game

Screenshot by David Priest / CNET



Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released for the And this popular video game franchise is already topping the charts and conquering hearts and minds. Simulating a slow-paced, anxiety-free life on an island, this game could be the perfect antidote to facing the reality of quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

But, as you delve into Animal Crossing, it will be useful to have some good advice that will make your first days easier. Also, for those unfamiliar with the franchise, having good guidance can help them approach the game in a more organized way than just “collecting everything you find.” Here are some tips and tricks for players of all types, both those who already have Animal Crossing installed on your Switch, as for those who still have it on the horizon.

Go back in time before moving forward Screenshot by David Priest / CNET “Time travel” is an important theme in Animal Crossing, although controversial. Since the game takes place in real time, you really have to wait a day for the buildings to be built and the plants to grow. AND Animal Crossing has a beginning slow. For a faster start, consider setting your Nintendo Switch’s clock date back by 7-10 days. That way, as you play, you have the ability to “advance” one day (adjust the date on your Switch the next day) every few hours in order to cover some of the initial stages, which are slower, more quickly. Turning the clock back before starting to play, rather than advancing it afterwards, also gives you the opportunity to return to “real time”. That way, you can pretend you never cheated (and you don’t have to have a clock out of date for the rest of the game).

Don’t stop paying your debts Screenshot by David Priest / CNET Tom Nook, the wealthy business raccoon who finances your adventure and constantly tries to convince you to spend more money than you have, will cause you to go into large amounts of debt from day one. At the beginning of the game, it will take you a little time to get Nook Miles (Nook miles), a coin that is earned based on achievements, but strive to obtain them quickly and pay your first debt as soon as possible. The faster you pay off your first loan, the faster Tom will build your house, and most importantly, this will give you the extra storage space you need for everything you’re about to start collecting.

Find all kinds of fruits Screenshot by David Priest / CNET The first fruit you find on your island (I found pears) sells for 100 bells per piece. But as you get more “foreign fruit”, you can sell it for up to 500 bells each. The problem is, finding those pesky fruit trees can be a challenge, even if you spend all your Nook Miles traveling in search of other islands. However, since each player starts with different fruits on their island, one of the easiest ways to get all six types of trees to grow at home is by sharing. If you have friends playing, you can travel to their island. If not, you can always search Reddit for strangers who share public codes so you can get some new fruits to grow. And remember, if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can always get a 7-day free trial to find what you need, then cancel before they charge you.

Collect all six types of eggs Screenshot by David Priest / CNET On April 1, you may have been surprised (or scared) by the yellow bunny that jumps out of your house in Animal Crossing. Ask the players to find six types of eggs, which are scattered all over the island. Those eggs can be a bit difficult to hunt, but here’s what to do. Here are the six types of eggs and how to find them: Ground eggs: Dig up cracked patches of dirt, like those where you find fossils.

Dig up cracked patches of dirt, like those where you find fossils. Leaf eggs: shake pink trees with eggs on their branches.

shake pink trees with eggs on their branches. Stone Eggs: hit rocks around the island like you would when looking for iron or clay.

hit rocks around the island like you would when looking for iron or clay. Wooden eggs: cut down trees with your ax.

cut down trees with your ax. Sky Eggs: Shoot down the rainbow colored balloons with your slingshot.

Shoot down the rainbow colored balloons with your slingshot. Water eggs: Go fishing!

Invite new people to your island Scott stein There are hundreds of potential villagers, all with their own personalities and unique design, who can move to your island, but their small sample of land can only accommodate 10 at a time. As you build the barren island at the beginning of the game, choosing your partners adds wealth to your personal utopia. To attract the first three people in town, just buy Nook Miles to other islands from the Nook Stop machine in Resident Services. The first three islands you visit will feature a character eager to join your community. But once you’ve welcomed the first three newbies, Tom Nook will ask you to build a camp, where the tourists will stay for one day at a time. Invite the campers, and they’ll move to your island too. As a bonus, you can buy collectible Amiibo figures or cards from your favorite Nintendo characters online, and they allow you to invite unique villagers with special attributes to your island. As those who have used Amiibo in other Nintendo games know, they are not essential to the main game, but add small elements to further customize your experience, sometimes even crossing characters between Nintendo properties.

Bet on the “stock exchange” Stalk Market David Priest / CNET Play Stalk Market (a word game from stock market, or stock market) is a fairly reliable way to increase your weekly income. You can buy turnips on Sundays at Daisy Mae for prices that are generally around 100 bells. For the rest of the week, you can check in in the morning and afternoon at Nook’s Cranny to see the turnip rates. The goal is to buy at a low price and then sell at a higher price. Some Important Notes: Turnips rot after a week, so you can’t rack them up expecting huge profits. And checking prices twice a day takes time, so you probably don’t want to start investing in turnips until the time pays off. I don’t invest unless I have at least 50,000 bells. So even a small increase in prices can lead to a significant return. And I’ve seen sales price reports for up to 600 bells.

Catch all the fish and insects Screenshot by David Priest / CNET Another thing you should do from the beginning is to catch all the animals you see, basically fish and insects. Pay attention to flowers for bed bugs and mantises, catch butterflies in forests, and shake trees and rocks to find insects and spiders. As soon as you make your first bug net and fishing pole, start delivering the critters you collected to Tom Nook. It’s true that you could sell these creatures to Timmy and Tommy, the island’s resident merchants, but Tom Nook sends every unique discovery you deliver to his friend Blathers the owl, who lives off the island. Bottom line: once you make a sufficient number of donations, Blathers the Owl will go to the island to build a museum and commission you with a much larger collecting project, which will greatly open up your possibilities in the game.

Organize your island Nintendo As you settle into island life, you will begin to develop a daily routine: exploring, collecting, and building. But your routine can be a lot easier, requiring fewer round trips from home to store what you find if you organize yourself efficiently from the start. The easiest way to do this is by planting your fruit trees in well-defined orchards. You can even label those orchards with custom signs, made using the design app on your Nook phone, as one reader pointed out. Once you get organized, harvesting fruit in the mornings will be quick and profitable, and you can spend all the time saved exploring, fishing, and collecting shells as you really want.

Learn to crawl Screenshot by David Priest / CNET Catching fish takes a bit of practice, but I didn’t realize I was catching insects poorly until after several days of play. Instead of rushing in and wildly shaking the net, you can crawl forward by holding down the A button when the net is in hand. This will allow you to get close enough to catch an insect before it escapes.

Always have the net with you when you shake a tree Screenshot by David Priest / CNET During your first days on the island, when you go around shaking trees for sticks (how else are you going to make that ax?), Occasionally a hornet’s nest may fall from the branches. If they get their stinger stuck in you and you don’t have medicine on hand, you will pass out. However, once you make your insect net, it is a good rule of thumb that you always have it with you while you shake the trees. Not only will you be able to catch vengeful wasps, but also spiders and other crawling insects that fall from their homes.

Plant lots of fruit (and even money) Screenshot by David Priest / CNET Fruit trees are a great way to earn income early in the game, and once you have a shovel, planting a pear or apple tree is a breeze and produces fruit quickly. Another (not so secret) way to earn income is by planting money trees. Around the island, you will occasionally see golden beams of light shining on the ground. Dig them up and you’ll find a bag of berries (the island’s main currency). Instead of keeping the berries and covering the hole, you can plant the bag to grow a money tree. In fact, if you select the berries that you have in your inventory and create a bag of 10,000 berries, you can grow a tree that produces bags of 10,000 berries each day. Plant a grove and you’ll be rich in no time.

Take advantage of the arrival of new visitors Screenshot: David Priest / CNET Within the first few days of your island adventure, you are likely to come across a unique visitor, such as Gulliver, the seagull sleeping on the beach, or Wisp, the easily scared ghost. Each of these visitors will teach you something, sell you something, or send you on a short mission. These missions will grant you unique item rewards. My personal favorite visitor so far is C.J., a beaver-blogger who loves to fish. He will ask you to catch special fish from him, order fish decorations for yourself (from another unique visitor), and pay you extra for any fish you sell him.

Use a stone ax, not an iron one Screenshot by David Priest / CNET If we’ve learned anything in the last few millennia, it’s that iron cuts trees better than stone, right? Good in Animal Crossing, you may not want to cut down your trees; You may only want wood, softwood, or hardwood for crafting. Fortunately, the stone ax extracts those types of wood without cutting the tree.

Make and use fish bait David Priest / CNET When you go out for long, peaceful walks on the beach, you may notice small jets of water gushing out of the sand. When you see them, get out your shovel and start digging! Manila clams hide under the sand, and you can turn them into fish bait. When you fish for rare fish, you can use that bait to give you better odds, attracting more fish in specific places like mountain streams and at the end of the pier.

Keep your eyes on the sky Screenshot by David Priest / CNET At night, shooting stars will occasionally flash across the sky. If you look up and see one, you can press the A button to make a wish. When making a wish from the stars, the star shards hit the beach the next day, which can help you create unique items like wands. Shooting stars seem to move in bundles, so if you see one in the sky, keep looking up for a few seconds; you might get another handful of free wishes. Additionally, on nights when Blathers’ sister Celeste visits the island, there will be more meteor showers than usual.

Don’t let Gulliver fall asleep! A few days into your adventure on the island, you will find a seagull asleep on the beach. If you talk to her, she will mumble something funny and then fall into a deep sleep. Don’t let that happen! Keep talking to the seagull until it wakes up, and it will give you a short mission to complete, after which you will receive a small reward. And no, this won’t be the last time you see Gulliver on your beaches.

Fruit gives you super powers Screenshot by David Priest / CNET If you eat fruit, you will notice a counter in the upper left corner of the screen. This shows how many fruits you have eaten (up to 10), and for each one you can perform a feat, like breaking a rock or digging up an entire tree. Digging up trees helps you create groves for easy harvesting, and when you visit other islands, it helps you transplant new fruit trees to your island without having to wait for them to grow back. That being said: DON’T BREAK THE ROCKS! And in case it wasn’t clear to you …

Don’t break the rocks! Screenshot by David Priest / CNET Iron, clay, and stone are useful resources early in the game, but they are hard to come by. When you hit a rock with an ax or shovel, it releases one of these three resources. But you only get a few. You might be thinking, “So, I can eat some fruit and hit a rock. That way I will get ALL the resources, right?” The answer is no! When you break a rock, you will get a single resource, and then you will have to wait for a new rock to appear on another part of the island (which, remember, can take days in real time). Unless you’re trying to free up space for something, don’t break the rocks. Do not ever do that.

Manufacturing is essential (especially on the go) Making (or “crafting”) tools and objects from the waste that you discover around the island is an important element in the initial stage of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you’ll often want to make something when you’re away from home. If you keep a workbench in your inventory at all times, you can take it out anywhere and start your manufacturing process without the inconvenience of a trip back to your store or home.

Once you put these tricks to work, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It will really start to show you its full potential. Keep discovering and creating, keep chatting with your friends on the island and, above all, keep de-stressing while you do it.

