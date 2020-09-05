Animal Crossing: Sell, buy and trade items with Nookazon

Érika García / CNET



Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The popular Nintendo Switch game has many hooked on enjoying a peaceful virtual life on an island. Despite the laid-back title, the dynamic is clear: getting berries (the game money) to pay off mortgages, buy lots of things, and have the best of the islands.

To make life easier for players of the popular franchise, Twitter user Daniel Luu, created a website where users can buy, sell or trade items they need within the game. The portal, called Nookazon (after the play on words between Nook, one of the game’s characters, and Amazon), allows you to switch from everything but insects and fish. This means that fruits, designs, fossils, tools, songs, posters … and even villagers are available.

In order to use it you have to create an account in Nookazon with your data or if you have a Discord account, you can log in directly with it. Once you access the portal, you can search for the name of the object in the search bar or you can locate it through the different categories. The portal is only available in English, so if you want to search for something you should do it in this language.

When you find the product you are looking for, you will see a list of all users who offer the item with the price in berries (no real money is used) or the item (or items) they want in return. You can also advertise the object you are looking for through the “Add listing” option so that your name and your requirements appear among the sellers of the object.

If you are interested in the object and the conditions for which someone sells it, click on their name to contact the seller. The page allows users to publish their Discord name, Instagram, Twitter or their Nintendo Switch friend code so that they can privately agree on how to carry out the transaction. I tried it and after contacting the seller of a Japanese toilet on Discord, I went to his island to exchange it for a bunch of black roses, so I can say that the system is safe and really useful.

Now that you know how to do with the missing objects in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this website, we encourage you to Take a look at our selection of tips and tricks to get the most out of the game.

