Animal Crossing New Horizons: how to access other islands in dreams

The latest update of Animal Crossing New Horizons allows you to visit other players’ islands while you sleep.

After allowing you to swim and snorkel, the game now offers you the ability to travel without using a Dodo pin. This is what you have to do.

You must first update the game to version 1.4.0, so make sure you are connected to the internet and log in. After the update, you will see that when you log in for the first time you will have received a letter at home from someone named Alakama that also comes with a special bed as a gift. This bed will help you enter the world of dreams, although to start your astral journey to other islands you can do it from any bed. So choose the bed you want and lie on it, you will see that the game will ask you if you want to take a “nap”. You must respond by choosing the option “Yes, I’m sleepy.”

At the next point you will meet Alakama, a very elegant anteater who will be your guide through the world of dreams. Alakama will ask you what you want to do and you have two options:

I want to dream: this option allows you to travel to other islands of users from all over the world who have posted their dream number that begins with “DA” on social networks. If you choose this option, you will only have to write the code for Alakama to take you to its visiting island. It is important to note that you will go to the islands without tools and that you will not be able to take any of them with you. You will be able to speak with the villagers, but not with the user of the island, in fact he will not know that you are there because of course, it is a dream!

I want to share a dream: this is the other option with which you can share your island online with the whole world. If you choose this, Alakama will give you a code that you can share on the networks or directly with your friends so that they can go to your island.

If you have chosen to travel, Alakama will appear next to you in the town hall square of the selected island. Get out of bed, walk around, talk to the villagers and when you want to go back to your island and wake up, you just have to lie back in bed and ask Alakama to take you back.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons it is being a phenomenon in part thanks to its simple dynamics, based on living a fictitious reality on a peaceful island. As a consequence of the confinement derived from the outbreak of COVID-19, video game sales reached US $ 9.58 billion during the first quarter of 2020 in the United States and this Nintendo title was one of the most popular games during that period, according to a report by the NPD Group firm.

