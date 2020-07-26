Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds landscaping, artwork, and even weddings

Nintendo



While the real world often seems to stand still, the popular game Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons keep adding news. After the Rabbit Day egg hunt in April, the company has just announced its upcoming updates, and many of them will sound familiar to Animal Crossing veterans.

As stated and expected, the purchase of artwork will be coming to the game: Earlier versions had art collections linked to the museum, and Jolly Redd will start to appear selling art in New Horizons … except sometimes the artwork of art is false. Now if it’s real, you can add it to a new museum gallery. There is also a new gardening specialty store and a wedding season.

Upcoming seasonal events sound interesting. Nature Day begins the week of April 20 and runs through May 4 with additional challenges for Nook Miles. Then comes an additional visit to the island for May 1 from May 1 to May 7 with a “special visitor” who “looks familiar.” There is an International Museum Day in late May that has some kind of stamp collecting challenge.

Finally, a wedding season is also coming in June. Here, it looks like there will be a wedding where you will help take photos and celebrate, on the island of Harvey’s photo studio.

The descriptions mentioned below come directly from Nintendo:

Leif’s Garden Shop: Leif, who is a nature lover, will regularly visit the islands of the players to sell his blossoming variety of foliage, including bushes and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener.

Treasure Trawler de Jolly Redd: After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally appear in your pot to sell in-game art as well as uniquely colored furniture. Just like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which pieces of art are real and which are fake. After purchasing genuine art, players will be able to donate the pieces to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all kinds of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures.

Nature day (April 23-May 4): During the Nature Day period, there will be special Nook Miles challenges that will focus on nature-inspired goals like planting trees and watering flowers.

May Day Tour (May 1-7): In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day ticket at the island's airport to depart on a limited-time tour of an island that looks different. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there …

International Museum Day (May 18-31): To celebrate International Museum Day, players can participate in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy watching fish, insects, and fossils as they collect stamps from the museum's various exhibits for an in-game reward.

Wedding season (June 1 to June 30): During a bridal-themed June, players can visit Harvey's Island to meet married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help organize and take anniversary photos with them in the studio of wedding photography. Players will receive wedding-themed items to show their gratitude.