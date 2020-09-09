Angry Birds CEO Talks About Franchise Success

Rovio



There are very few mobile video games that have achieved the cultural impact it has had angry BirdsWith 4.5 billion downloads, Rovio Entertainment’s green pig tossing animated birds game has generated two movies, more games and a lot of products since its appearance in 2009.

Kati Levoranta, CEO of Finland-based company Rovio Entertainment, seeks to use the success of angry Birds and the study of video game development as an example of the need for diversity at the highest levels of the technology industry and the gaming.

“For our industry to continue to evolve it is essential that it be accessible for anyone to pursue a career in the gamingregardless of gender or background, “Levoranta said. Ultimately, it’s not even about social responsibility, she added:” It’s also about creating successful products and experiences for both women and men, which depends on diverse workforces. who understand the world through their different life experiences. “

Flying high



Although Rovio makes various games, including Sugar blast, Battle bay and Fruit nibblers, the franchise of angry Birds is the most popular. The basic concept of angry Birds —Throwing birds against unstable structures and squashing pigs for points — made it easy to reuse them in versions of Star wars and Transformers.

The sequel to angry Birds –Angry Birds 2– appeared in 2015 and featured a new bird named Silver, along with the ability to use spells instead of strength and play on different levels. Levoranta said the sequel app is the best performing app for Rovio in terms of revenue and number of players.

The Rovio team has several games in different stages of development for 2020, Levoranta said. The company has also used the success of angry Birds and Angry Birds 2 For Social Good: In 2019, to celebrate the original game’s 10th anniversary, the company donated $ 100,000 to UNICEF’s Emergency Education fund. Rovio has also partnered with the language learning app Duolingo and introduced the Duo company’s pet owl in Angry Birds 2 Like a brand spell

“Considering the scope of our brand angry Birds Today, it’s amazing to think how much has happened in the last decade, “Levoranta said.

