Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Returns Tonight Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Watch What Happens Stay with Andy Cohen is about to return with new episodes amid the industry-wide coronavirus manufacturing shutdown. The late-night TV talker airs tonight at 11 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch What Happens Stay was initially set to return Sunday, March 22, however the plan was scrapped after Cohen examined constructive for COVID-19. The community says he’s feeling higher and he’ll stay in quarantine to shoot new episodes remotely from his New York Metropolis condominium. Movie star visitors will seem through video chat, “with particular video games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises”.

The present’s manufacturing workers will proceed to make money working from home.

Tonight’s visitors are Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinnaand and Jerry O’Connell. Tuesday’s visitors are Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, adopted by John Mayer on Wednesday and Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa and Joe Gorga on Thursday.

Cohen additionally will probably be reside from his condominium on his unique SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Stay airs Mondays and Wednesday at 10 AM ET on Radio Andy channel 102.

Watch What Happens Stay is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as Govt Producers.

As beforehand introduced, CBS’ The Late Present With Stephen Colbert additionally resumes airing authentic episodes tonight shot remotely from Colbert’s residence.

Comedy Central’s half-hour The Each day Present with Trevor Noah (quickly dubbed The Each day Social Distancing Present) was the primary late-night talker to return to TV with full-length originals generated from Noah’s residence final Monday, March 23. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan in addition to HBO’s Final Week Tonight with John Oliver and Actual Time with Invoice Maher additionally introduced that they might resume airing authentic episodes shot in residence environments.