Android users will receive 117 new emojis

Google announced that Android users will be able to use 117 new emojis to add in their text messages, among which is a tamale, a bubble tea –– known colloquially as boba tea–, a flip flop, as well as other classic emoji that they return with a more modern design.

The new emojis will arrive along with the launch of Android 11 in the fall, with 62 new characters –– with 55 skin tones and gender variants––, and new animals like a black cat, a polar bear, a shrimp and an adorable beaver. Users will also be able to find new smiley faces, a hug emoji, new plants, roller skates, and other inclusive emoji like a woman wearing a suit and a man feeding a baby. In addition, some of the classic emojis were redesigned and others modified so that they can be seen better when using the dark way.

Google also announced the launch of a quick access for emojis in the beta of Gboard, which will be available to all Android users in the coming months.

Android 11 I would already have release date, according to an official video from Google, where it asked developers to have everything ready for the release date of Android 11, scheduled for September 8.

