Android flagship phones will be faster in 2021

Arm; illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET



For years, Android phone chips have underperformed Apple’s iPhone processors in speed tests. But Arm, a chip company whose technology is used by both mobile systems, has a chip design project called X1 that should give Android a significant speed boost.

On Tuesday, May 26, Arm unveiled its new Cortex-A78 processor design, which should provide a 20 percent speed boost compared to the current A77 chip, said Paul Williamson, general manager of Arm’s product line. The chips based on the more custom Cortex-X1-based designs get another boost of up to 22 percent more than regular A78 designs.

Increasing power should help high-end Android phones and improve laptops, such as Microsoft Surface Pro X, which use chips from the Arm family instead of Intel’s Core processors. Competition with the iPhone, however, is the top priority. An iPhone 11 Pro earns a Geekbench speed score of 1,328, well above what the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at 840. With a score of 918, even the iPhone X is faster than Samsung’s flagship phone even though it was released more than two years earlier.

“There is no such thing as ‘fast enough,'” said David Kanter, a chip expert at Real World Technologies, a research firm. Higher performance enables phone manufacturers to offer features like advanced image processing for better photos. It also makes getting around easier, starts applications faster, and helps pave the way for new technologies like augmented reality.

Arm, the power behind the throne of chips

Arm does not manufacture chips by itself, but instead licenses design manufacturers to processors such as Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei. It also licenses the Arm chip instruction set, a set of commands that the software uses to tell the chip what to do. Apple, for example, has the leeway to create its series of A chips, such as the A13 on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE, to meet your specific needs.

With X1, Arm is helping chipmakers customize designs so they can get better performance. The increased speed over the A78 requires a larger chip size that is more expensive to manufacture, a more energy-consuming design, or both, depending on the chipmakers’ priorities, Williamson said.

The 22 percent speed boost comes through modifications like new data paths that allow more high-speed cache for chips to have faster access to data, says Williamson. In addition to the overall speed boost, X1 can double the performance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Arm said.

The Arm Partners

Arm has yet to say who went through the X1 licensing and customization program.

However, industry watchers have ideas about it. “I can see Qualcomm and Samsung interested in this. Maybe even Huawei,” says Moor Insights and Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead. “Smartphone vendors are looking for growth areas and both Samsung and Huawei are moving forward.”

For chipmakers who settle for a more conventional design, there’s Arm’s A78 chip. Along with the 20 percent performance increase for normal processor tasks, there is a 25 percent increase in graphics speed and a 25 percent increase in AI jobs like recognizing faces on video or translate texts.

Better performance is critical for a chip designer in a competitive smartphone market. “The demand is insatiable,” said Williamson of Arm.