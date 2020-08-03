Android Auto now works wirelessly in Spain

Craig Cole/Roadshow



Android Auto wirelessly reaches more countries.

Google updated its website on March 27 to add that support for wireless Android Auto has expanded to 18 more countries, including Spain. The news was previously reported by XDA Developers. Android Auto had been working wirelessly for years in the United States, Mexico and Canada and in October 2019 it expanded to 15 countries in Latin America.

To be able to use Android Auto without cables, your vehicle must have a multimedia equipment that is compatible with a Bluetooth receiver, either native or external, but that is compatible with the function. You can check all available vehicles through the Android page.

Android Auto was initially introduced in 2014 and since then neither its interface nor its operation received many changes, although in 2019 Google decided to give it a “facelift”. Google introduced in May of that year a new version of Android Auto that is much more intuitive and offers fewer driver distractions than the classic version.

Google also replaced the Android Auto mobile app for the new Assistant Driving Mode, an interface that unifies navigation, messages, calls and media players, but for now this is only available in English and the United States.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos