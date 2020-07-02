Android 11: These are the phones where you can already install the beta

Google



The public beta of Android 11 It is available from Wednesday June 10 and some phones can already install the software. We tell you which cell phones are already compatible.

Starting with availability on June 10, some phones will be added to the list of devices that can run the beta, since not all the thousands of models available are compatible from the beginning. In principle, only some Google phones already get along with Android 11.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos

Android 11: Phones compatible with public beta

Xiaomi revealed on Thursday, June 11 that its high-end Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones will be able to upgrade to the Android 11 beta. Xiaomi did not say the date when these phones will receive access to the beta, but said it will be “soon”. . Xiaomi did not say whether other phones will also receive the beta.

The beta of Android 11 leaves the first-generation Pixel out of the list, but any subsequent phone is included. The Pixel 4a, a still unofficial but expected phone between July and August, is likely to be compatible with the beta and later with the final version of Android 11 as well.

In the beta announcement, Google says that other phones will be added to the compatibility list. Google does not mention brands, but it is possible that Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Motorola are some of the companies that have access to the software.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Thursday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the United States Pacific to add more manufacturers with compatible phones for the Android 11 beta.