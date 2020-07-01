Android 11 beta will come to these phones Pixel, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and more

Jason Cipriani/CNET



The version public beta of Android 11 already arrived; however, not all users can download it yet. Any Pixel phone, except the first generation, can download Android 11 Beta, and there are other confirmed phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus and Oppo that have already been confirmed will also be able to access this new version of the Google operating system.

Here we explain how to download android 11 beta. Remember that a public beta can contain errors and be unstable, so it is not recommended to do it on your main phone.



Among the companies that have joined the public beta of Android we have Xiaomi, who announced that soon the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro they’ll get the beta as well as the Poco F2 Pro and the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Oppo also announced that the Oppo Find X2 You will receive this beta version of Android, and at the moment we are waiting to hear news from major brands such as LG or Samsung, the latter does not always receive the beta versions and sometimes it takes time to update.

Among the news that you can discover in Android 11 beta is the new messaging section, which will teach you conversations like balloons and also message notifications will show the face of the person who writes.

Android is also adding a screen recorder, and a suggested apps area at the bottom, which will show the most frequently used apps.

Something that has also changed is the control center for the smart home and also for multimedia control. Keep in mind that there are many more changes, but one of the ones you need to know about is the one related to privacy, since now you can give applications permissions only once.

And in other news from the world of Android and Google, this week we learned that all compatible Android phones have experimental access to Google Stadia, the video game platform for this operating system.

Google said that only phones that can install the app will be able to test it, although there is still a list of compatible phones that include not only Pixels but also Samsung and OnePlus phones.

