Android 11 arrives in its second preview version with more news

Jason Cipriani / CNET



Google gives us a taste of another novelty that would bring Android 11, the next version of the company’s mobile operating system that is in preview for developers and is coming to replace Android 10.

On March 18, Google announced the second preview version of Android 11, which offers more flexibility so that the software can understand the different angles at which a folding phone is bent, the possibility that video games and applications can adjust the rate of upgrade to your needs and you want to combat robocalls by allowing applications to have the ability to analyze incoming calls.

5/9/2020

The operating system will allow apps to verify the status called “stir / shaken”, which are standards that are responsible for combating identity theft, also known as spoofing. Likewise, the system will be able to detect if the call comes from one of the user’s contacts or an unknown number, while it can also know if the user rejected the call and the possible reason for doing so.

This is not the first time that Google integrates a function in Android that fights robotic calls, since the company released the Call Screen function with the Pixel 3, almost two years ago, and months later it reached other cell phones.

This feature allows users to give way to Google Assistant to answer calls and find out who is calling and what the reason for the call is before you officially answer.

Android 11 promises to offer better security and features such as the ability to activate the airplane mode without deactivating Bluetooth, extended screenshots, a smarter battery charge, the replacement of Android Beam (file sharing), bubbles in more apps of messaging and the possibility of programming the dark mode, among other things.

It is expected that in the coming weeks Google will enable the first beta version of Android 11 and that in the third quarter of this year it will release the official update.