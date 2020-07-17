Android 11 and iOS 14 will arrive in June in the form of virtual events

Google



This year, due to the coronavirus crisis There will not be a Google I / O conference as such, but Google will hold an online developer event where we can find out all the news from Android 11. The company said that it will be next June 3 and although there is already a test version, this time we will know even more details about the operating system that the phones will place predictably at the end of the year.



One of the improvements that come to the operating system has to do with security, since now applications can have access to microphone, camera and location only once; and they might require it every time you want to use them. In addition, Google will allow call monitoring apps to work together to avoid annoying call stealing.

By the way we also learned this week that the Apple developer conference, the WWDC will be held online on June 22 and that’s when we also think we have details on iOS 14. At the moment we already know that it will have a new exercise app, iMessage will have the option to delete messages and HomeKit will offer facial recognition on compatible cameras.

This week has been quite busy because we also had the opportunity to meet LG Velvet, the new LG cell phone that seems to replace the LG G9 and all that family of phones. This is a high-end cell phone that does not measure up to the LG V60 ThinQ, but that incorporates many new features for content creators. Its price is around US $ 700.

Also this week Microsoft launched a new series of devices, including the laptop Surface Book 3; the tablet Surface Go 2 for students (costs less than $ 400) and new headphones Surface EarBuds that come to compete with the AirPods Pro and look good.

On the other hand, Facebook announced this week that it is testing a new application in Peru called Facebook Discover,

which allows people to browse any site from their cell phone for free for a limited time.

Finally, we would like to recommend you Valeria, the new Netflix series filmed in Spain and on which we have already interviewed the author of the books on which it is based, Elizabeth Benavent.