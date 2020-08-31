Android 10: The Android 10 update can be downloaded on these phones

Juan Garzón / CNET



Android 10, the successor version of Android 9, was released on September 3, offering security improvements, new gestures, dark mode, Live Caption, native compatibility with folding phones and 5G, among other innovations.

However, on February 19 Google launched the first Android 11 developer preview, which includes new protections to improve user privacy, native 5G support, minor interface changes, and other new features.

In addition, on June 10, Google released the first beta version of Android 11 on Pixel phones, also revealing a new smart home control center and a widget to control music from quick settings.

Despite this, different Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia and other companies continue to release Android 10 to allow updating cell phones to this version.

The Android 10 update release process

Google



Android 10 had six beta versions before it was released as an official update on September 3, starting with the Pixel phones and the Essential Phone.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news



The release varies a lot depending on the device and has varied a bit since last year with Android Foot, probably thanks to the new modularity introduced by Android Airing (Android 8.0) to allow updates to be simpler and not so dependent on updating drivers from manufacturers of chips and components in cell phones. However, some companies have remained constant since versions such as Android Nougat and Marshmallow arrived.

The companies that released Android Pie the fastest last year include Essential (with the Essential Phone), OnePlus, and HMD Global (Nokia), followed by companies like Sony and Xiaomi.



The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G from different angles



LG, HTC, and Motorola were not far behind, while Samsung and Huawei took longer to release the Android 10 update.

Why do Android updates take so long and don’t reach everyone at once?

Android is the mobile operating system most popular in the world, and that complicates things a bit.

Just think of the different Android cell phones around the world (there are millions). Not all have the same screen size, the same processor or the same components, and many times there are modifications to optimize them for different markets or regions.

This means that each manufacturer has to optimize and make the appropriate modifications so that the operating system works properly in each of the cell phone models.

In addition, it is necessary that the manufacturers of different components update the drivers of these to work properly with Android.

The flavors we thought would be behind Android 10



Also, working and enabling an update also means time and money, so each manufacturer evaluates this to see if it is actually worth releasing the update of the new flavor of Android.

On the other hand, updates may also require approvals by Google and operators, something else that delays the process. It is for these and other reasons that not all of us receive every update at the same time.

Google Pixel

Although Google began releasing the official Android 10 update for the Pixels on September 3, the company released a second update to that version on September 23, possibly to correct some bugs.

Pixel 3 (updated)

Pixel 3A (updated)

Pixel 3 XL (updated)

Pixel 3A XL (updated)

Pixel 2 (updated)

Pixel 2 XL (updated)

Pixel (updated)

Pixel XL (updated)

Essential

With just a cell phone, Essential continues to surprise by releasing the update to Android 10 practically minutes after Google did it for its Pixel cell phones.

Essential Phone (official update started on September 3)

Samsung (One UI 2.0)

After enabling Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 and then for the Galaxy Note 10, the official update began to arrive in November.

Also, the blog SamMobile found in the Samsung Members app the update plan that the company would have. Here we collect the cell phones that have already been updated, those that are expected to be updated and some estimated release dates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 : The update began its rollout in December 2019 and January 2020 in some parts of the world, including the United States.

The update began its rollout in December 2019 and January 2020 in some parts of the world, including the United States. Galaxy Note 10 Plus : The Android 10 update started arriving in December 2019 and January 2020.

The Android 10 update started arriving in December 2019 and January 2020. Galaxy Note 10 5G: The Android 10 update began to reach different markets, in December 2019 and January 2020.

The Android 10 update began to reach different markets, in December 2019 and January 2020. Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: The update began its rollout in December 2019 and January 2020 in some parts of the world, including the United States.

The update began its rollout in December 2019 and January 2020 in some parts of the world, including the United States. Galaxy S10 Plus : The Android 10 update began to be enabled in November 2019.

The Android 10 update began to be enabled in November 2019. Samsung Galaxy S10 : Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 in November and December 2019 in some markets, including the United States.

Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 in November and December 2019 in some markets, including the United States. Galaxy S10E: The Android 10 update was initially enabled in November 2019.

The Android 10 update was initially enabled in November 2019. Galaxy S10 5G: Android 10 began to reach different markets in December.

Android 10 began to reach different markets in December. : The Android 10 update for the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 began to be enabled in December 2019, but arrived in the United States in late January for US Cellular, Xfinity, Spectrum Mobile, and Comcast. In February the Galaxy Note 9 on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint received the update.

The Android 10 update for the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 began to be enabled in December 2019, but arrived in the United States in late January for US Cellular, Xfinity, Spectrum Mobile, and Comcast. In February the Galaxy Note 9 on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint received the update. Galaxy M30: Started updating to Android 10 in December 2019

Started updating to Android 10 in December 2019 Galaxy M20: Android 10 update began to be enabled in December 2019

Android 10 update began to be enabled in December 2019 Galaxy S9 Plus : Samsung began enabling the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 Plus on January 28 for the unlocked version and then began to reach users at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Sprint. In addition, it began its arrival in Spain and some Latin American countries such as Brazil.

Samsung began enabling the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 Plus on January 28 for the unlocked version and then began to reach users at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Sprint. In addition, it began its arrival in Spain and some Latin American countries such as Brazil. Samsung Galaxy S9 : The Android 10 update began to be released on January 28 for the unlocked version and then came to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Sprint. In addition, it began to reach Spain and other European countries, as well as some Latin American countries, such as Brazil.

The Android 10 update began to be released on January 28 for the unlocked version and then came to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Sprint. In addition, it began to reach Spain and other European countries, as well as some Latin American countries, such as Brazil. Galaxy A30 : The update was enabled from February 2020 to bring the One UI 2.0 interface to this cell phone.

The update was enabled from February 2020 to bring the One UI 2.0 interface to this cell phone. Galaxy M40: The Android 10 update began to be released on March 9 for the Galaxy M40.

The Android 10 update began to be released on March 9 for the Galaxy M40. Galaxy A6 (estimated for April 2020)

(estimated for April 2020) Galaxy A7 2019 (estimated for April 2020)



Galaxy A50 : In early April, the Galaxy A50 began receiving the Android 10 update in Europe, but it arrived in the United States in the middle of this month on Verizon.

In early April, the Galaxy A50 began receiving the Android 10 update in Europe, but it arrived in the United States in the middle of this month on Verizon. Galaxy A50S: The Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy 50S began to be enabled in February 2020.

The Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 for the Galaxy 50S began to be enabled in February 2020. Galaxy A60: Samsung began releasing the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A60 in China in early April.

Samsung began releasing the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A60 in China in early April. Galaxy A6 +: Samsung enabled the Android 10 update at the end of March.

Samsung enabled the Android 10 update at the end of March. Galaxy A70 : On March 11, Android 10 for the Galaxy A70 began to be enabled, as revealed by SamMobile.

On March 11, Android 10 for the Galaxy A70 began to be enabled, as revealed by SamMobile. Galaxy A70S: On March 13, Android 10 for the Galaxy A70S began its deployment according to SamMobile.

On March 13, Android 10 for the Galaxy A70S began its deployment according to SamMobile. Galaxy A80 (estimated for April 2020)

(estimated for April 2020) Galaxy Fold: The Android 10 update for the Galaxy Fold began to be enabled in early April.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy Fold began to be enabled in early April. Galaxy M30S (estimated for April 2020)

(estimated for April 2020) Galaxy Tab S6: In early April users began to receive Android 10 and weeks later it arrived at Verizon, although it was not until June that users who bought it at T-Mobile in the United States received this update.

In early April users began to receive Android 10 and weeks later it arrived at Verizon, although it was not until June that users who bought it at T-Mobile in the United States received this update. Galaxy Tab S4: On June 27, the Galaxy Tab S4 began receiving the Android 10 update.

On June 27, the Galaxy Tab S4 began receiving the Android 10 update. Galaxy Tab S5e: In June, the Android 10 update was enabled for the Galaxy Tab S5e.

In June, the Android 10 update was enabled for the Galaxy Tab S5e. Galaxy A6 Plus (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy A9 (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy A8 Star (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy A10: The Android 10 update started arriving in early April, SamMobile revealed.

The Android 10 update started arriving in early April, SamMobile revealed. Galaxy A10S: Android 10 was enabled in early April.

Android 10 was enabled in early April. Galaxy A20 (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy A20e: The Android 10 update started arriving in early April.

The Android 10 update started arriving in early April. Galaxy A30S (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy A9 2018 (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy M10S (estimated for May 2020)

(estimated for May 2020) Galaxy J6 (estimated for June 2020)

(estimated for June 2020) Galaxy A20S: Android 10 for the Galaxy A20S was rolled out in early May.

Android 10 for the Galaxy A20S was rolled out in early May. Galaxy J6 Plus (estimated for July 2020)

(estimated for July 2020) Galaxy J7 Duo (estimated for July 2020)

(estimated for July 2020) Galaxy J8 (estimated for July 2020)

(estimated for July 2020) Galaxy Tab S5 105 (estimated for July 2020)

(estimated for July 2020) Galaxy Tab S5E (estimated for July 2020)

(estimated for July 2020) Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 (estimated for August 2020)

(estimated for August 2020) Galaxy Tab S5E (estimated for August 2020)

(estimated for August 2020) Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (estimated for September 2020)

(estimated for September 2020) Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 (estimated for September 2020)

Analysis Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a cell phone that wants everything big, not only with a beautiful 6.9-inch OLED screen, but also with specifications that leave more than one with their mouths open, a large battery, a 108 megapixel camera and more.

On the other hand, Samsung customer service revealed that other cell phones would be compatible with Android 10 and that they will receive the update in 2020.

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 Plus

Galaxy Note 8

Huawei (EMUI 10) and Honor

In January 2020, the update Android 10 or EMUI 10 as the company calls it, Different Huawei cell phones began to arrive and the company revealed the complete list of cell phones that will receive the update:

Huawei P30: It started receiving the EMUI 10 update in January.

It started receiving the EMUI 10 update in January. Huawei P30 Pro: The EMUI 10 update for the Huawei P30 Pro started to be enabled in January.

The EMUI 10 update for the Huawei P30 Pro started to be enabled in January. Huawei Mate 20 X (4G): Android 10 or EMUI started arriving in January.

Android 10 or EMUI started arriving in January. Huawei Mate 20 X (5G): The EMUI 10 update started arriving in January.

The EMUI 10 update started arriving in January. Huawei Mate 20: The EMUI 10 update started arriving in January.

The EMUI 10 update started arriving in January. Huawei Mate 20 Pro: EMUI 10 began to be enabled in January.

EMUI 10 began to be enabled in January. Huawei Nova 5T: The EMUI 10 update was released in January.

The EMUI 10 update was released in January. Huawei P30 lite: EMUI 10 began to be enabled in January.

EMUI 10 began to be enabled in January. Honor Magic 2: Huawei began releasing the Android 10 update in November 2019.

Huawei began releasing the Android 10 update in November 2019. Huawei P Smart 2019: Huawei started updating the Huawei P Smart 2010 in November.

Huawei started updating the Huawei P Smart 2010 in November. Huawei P Smart Plus 2019: The EMUI 10 update started arriving in November.

The EMUI 10 update started arriving in November. Honor View 20: The update started arriving in November.

The update started arriving in November. Honor 20: At the end of 2019 Android 10 began to arrive for the Honor 20.

At the end of 2019 Android 10 began to arrive for the Honor 20. Honor 20 Pro: The Android 10 update started arriving in late 2019.

The Android 10 update started arriving in late 2019. Huawei Nova 4e: It started updating at the end of 2019.

It started updating at the end of 2019. Nova 5 Pro: Android 10 started to arrive in late 2019.

Android 10 started to arrive in late 2019. Huawei P Smart Z: Android 10 started to arrive in late 2019.

Android 10 started to arrive in late 2019. Huawei P20 Pro: The Android 10 update started its rollout in early 2020.

The Android 10 update started its rollout in early 2020. Huawei Mate 10: The update started arriving in January 2020.

The update started arriving in January 2020. Huawei Mate 10 Pro: Android 10 was enabled as of January 2020.

Android 10 was enabled as of January 2020. Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design: This Huawei cell phone received Android 10 in January 2020.

This Huawei cell phone received Android 10 in January 2020. Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design: The Android 10 update arrived in January 2020.

The Android 10 update arrived in January 2020. Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Y7P: The Android 10 update arrived in early 2020.

The Android 10 update arrived in early 2020. Huawei Mate 20 Lite: The company released the Android 10 update in early 2020.

The company released the Android 10 update in early 2020. Huawei P Smart Pro: Android 10 arrived in early 2020 in some markets.

Android 10 arrived in early 2020 in some markets. Huawei Nova 4: In early 2020, the Android update was released.

In early 2020, the Android update was released. Huawei Nova Lite 3: The company began releasing Android 10 for the Nova Lite 3 in some markets in early 2020.

The company began releasing Android 10 for the Nova Lite 3 in some markets in early 2020. Honor 8X: Huawei began rolling out the update in January 2020.

Huawei began rolling out the update in January 2020. Honor 20: Android 10 arrived in January.

Android 10 arrived in January. Honor 10 Lite: The update started arriving in February.

The update started arriving in February. Honor 20: Android 10 began to be enabled in January.

Android 10 began to be enabled in January. Honor 9X: It started receiving Android 10 in February.

Previously, Huawei also announced Other devices that will receive the EMUI 10 update:

Huawei P20 Lite



Honor 20 Lite

Honor 9X Pro

Huawei Y9 2019 (confirmed via Twitter)

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

LG

After months of uncertainty, LG revealed which phones will be updated to Android 10 and when they would begin to do so:

LG V50 ThinQ : It began receiving Android in January and reached the first carrier in the United States (Sprint) in February.

It began receiving Android in January and reached the first carrier in the United States (Sprint) in February. LG G7 One: The Android 10 update has already started to be enabled.

The Android 10 update has already started to be enabled. LG G8X ThinQ : The Android 10 update began to be enabled in early May.

: The Android 10 update began to be enabled in early May. LG G7 ThinQ (third quarter of 2020)

(third quarter of 2020) LG G8S ThinQ (third quarter of 2020)



LG V40 ThinQ : The Android 10 update was enabled in early May, both for the unlocked version and for the model sold on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

: The Android 10 update was enabled in early May, both for the unlocked version and for the model sold on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. LG K40S (fourth quarter of 2020)

(fourth quarter of 2020) LG K40S (fourth quarter of 2020)

(fourth quarter of 2020) LG K50 (fourth quarter of 2020)

(fourth quarter of 2020) LG K50S (fourth quarter of 2020)

(fourth quarter of 2020) LG Q60 (fourth quarter of 2020)

(fourth quarter of 2020) LG V35: Android 10 for the LG V35 began to be enabled on May 22 at AT&T.

Android 10 for the LG V35 began to be enabled on May 22 at AT&T. LG Stylo 5: The LG Stylo 5 cell phone began receiving the Android 10 update on June 25.

In addition, the LG G8 ThinQ It already began to receive the Android 10 update in December 2019 in some parts of the world and in January it began to be released for the unlocked version, Verizon and T-Mobile in January and February 2020.

Motorola



The Moto G7 Plus, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action and Motorola One Hyper started receiving the Android 10 update in January 2020.

Moto Z4 : On March 10, Motorola began releasing the Android 10 update for the Moto Z4 .

On March 10, Motorola began releasing the Android 10 update for the Moto Z4 Motorola Razr : In May, Motorola began releasing Android 10 for the Razr.

In May, Motorola began releasing Android 10 for the Razr. Motorola One Vision: Android 10 was enabled in January for this cell phone.

Android 10 was enabled in January for this cell phone. Moto G7 Plus: The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Plus started arriving in January 2020.

The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Plus started arriving in January 2020. Moto G7: In mid-June, the Android 10 update for the unlocked Moto G7 began to reach users in Mexico, Argentina, Canada, the Netherlands and other countries in Europe.

In mid-June, the Android 10 update for the unlocked Moto G7 began to reach users in Mexico, Argentina, Canada, the Netherlands and other countries in Europe. Moto G7 Power: The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Power began to be enabled on June 9.

The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Power began to be enabled on June 9. Moto G7 Play: The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Play began reaching users on June 17.

The Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Play began reaching users on June 17. Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Motorola One

Motorola One Power: Android 10 arrived from January 2020.

Android 10 arrived from January 2020. Motorola One Hyper: The Android 10 update arrived in January 2020.

The Android 10 update arrived in January 2020. Motorola One Zoom



Nokia (manufacturer HMD Global)

HMD Global announced in August the phones that will be updated to Android 10 and the estimated dates in which it would begin to enable the update. Keep in mind that these dates do not mean that all users will receive it on that date.

Nokia 9 Pureview The Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 Pureview started to be enabled in December.

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 Pureview started to be enabled in December. Nokia 8.1: The Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 started arriving in October.

The Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 started arriving in October. Nokia 7.1: It started updating in January 2020.

It started updating in January 2020. Nokia 7X

Nokia 5.1 Plus: On May 20 the Nokia 5.1 Plus began receiving the Android 10 update.

On May 20 the Nokia 5.1 Plus began receiving the Android 10 update. Nokia 8 Sirocco: The Android 10 update began arriving in mid-April to the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The Android 10 update began arriving in mid-April to the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Nokia 7.2: Android 10 began to reach users in early April with the Nokia 7.2.

Android 10 began to reach users in early April with the Nokia 7.2. Nokia 6.2: The Android 10 update began to be enabled at the end of April.

The Android 10 update began to be enabled at the end of April. Nokia 6.1: Android 10 started updating in January 2020.

Android 10 started updating in January 2020. Nokia 6.1 Plus: Android 10 started updating in January 2020.

Android 10 started updating in January 2020. Nokia 7 Plus: Android 10 began to arrive in January 2020.

Android 10 began to arrive in January 2020. Nokia 5.1 (second quarter of 2020)

(second quarter of 2020) Nokia 4.2 (end of first quarter 2020)

(end of first quarter 2020) Nokia 2.2: The Nokia 2.2 started receiving Android 10 in early April.

The Nokia 2.2 started receiving Android 10 in early April. Nokia 2.3: HMD Global started updating the Nokia 2.3 to Android 10 on April 23.

HMD Global started updating the Nokia 2.3 to Android 10 on April 23. Nokia 3.1 (second quarter of 2020)

(second quarter of 2020) Nokia 3.1 Plus: The Android 10 update came to middle of May.

The Android 10 update came to middle of May. Nokia 3.2: At the beginning of April, Android 10 for the Nokia 3.2 began to reach users.

At the beginning of April, Android 10 for the Nokia 3.2 began to reach users. Nokia 2.1 (second quarter of 2020)

(second quarter of 2020) Nokia 1 (second quarter of 2020)

(second quarter of 2020) Nokia 1 Plus (early second quarter 2020)

OnePlus

OnePlus confirmed in May 2019 that the following cell phones may be updated to Android 10.

OnePlus 7 Pro : In the beta version, the company enabled video recording with the wide angle lens and the telephoto lens, as well as more options in the different camera modes. The company began releasing the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro on September 21. In December, T-Mobile began releasing the update.

In the beta version, the company enabled video recording with the wide angle lens and the telephoto lens, as well as more options in the different camera modes. The company began releasing the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro on September 21. In December, T-Mobile began releasing the update. OnePlus 7: The company began releasing the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 on September 21.



OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: It started receiving the update in early March.

It started receiving the update in early March. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T: Android 10 began to be enabled in November.

Android 10 began to be enabled in November. OnePlus 6: The Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 started rolling out in November.

The Android 10 update for the OnePlus 6 started rolling out in November. OnePlus 5T: On May 21, the OnePlus 5T started receiving the Android 10 update.



On May 21, the OnePlus 5T started receiving the Android 10 update. OnePlus 5: Android 10 for the OnePlus 5 started to be enabled.

Analysis OnePlus 8 Pro The OnePlus 8 Pro wants to do it all and has had to sacrifice fewer qualities than any other cell phone from the company. With this, OnePlus believes it has what it takes to challenge the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 Pro in their own territory.

Sony

Sony Xperia 1 Android 10 began to be released in December.

Android 10 began to be released in December. Sony Xperia 5: The update to Android 10 was released in December.

The update to Android 10 was released in December. Xperia 10: The Android 10 update arrived in early May.

The Android 10 update arrived in early May. Xperia 10 Plus: Android 10 arrived in early May.

Android 10 arrived in early May. Sony Xperia 8

: The Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ3 started arriving in January 2020.

The Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ3 started arriving in January 2020. Xperia XZ2: Android 10 was enabled in January 2020.

Android 10 was enabled in January 2020. Xperia XZ2 Compact: The update started arriving in January 2020.

The update started arriving in January 2020. Xperia XZ2 Premium: Sony began enabling the Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ2 Premium in January 2020.

Xiaomi / Redmi

Xiaomi revealed in early June a list of devices that will be updated to Android 10, including an estimated release date. In addition, on September 3 he began to release the update for his first cell phone, the K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro: The official update began on September 3, starting in China.

The official update began on September 3, starting in China. Xiaomi Mi A2: It began receiving the Android 10 update in January, according to XDA Developers.

It began receiving the Android 10 update in January, according to XDA Developers. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite: The Android 10 update began its deployment in March and resumed it at the end of April after pausing it due to detected problems.

The Android 10 update began its deployment in March and resumed it at the end of April after pausing it due to detected problems. Xiaomi Mi 9: The Android 10 update is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The Android 10 update is now available for the Xiaomi Mi 9. Xiaomi Mi 8: Android 10 began to arrive on the Xiaomi Mi 8 in January 2020

Android 10 began to arrive on the Xiaomi Mi 8 in January 2020 Xiaomi Note 8 Pro: The Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro started to be enabled in January 2020.

The Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Note 8 Pro started to be enabled in January 2020. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition : Xiaomi started releasing the update in January.

Xiaomi started releasing the update in January. Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition: The update was enabled in January 2020.

The update was enabled in January 2020. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: It started receiving the Android 10 update in January 2020.

It started receiving the Android 10 update in January 2020. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 : The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 can now be updated to Android 10.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 can now be updated to Android 10. Redmi K20 / Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi Note 7 (first quarter of 2020)

(first quarter of 2020) Redmi Note 7 Pro (first quarter of 2020)

(first quarter of 2020) Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Redmi K20 Pro / Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3: The business announced that the update would arrive in March and although it began to release it earlier that month, shortly after it had to stop the process because some major problems were found. In May the company resumed releasing the software.

The business announced that the update would arrive in March and although it began to release it earlier that month, shortly after it had to stop the process because some major problems were found. In May the company resumed releasing the software. Poco Phone F1 (Received the beta version in January)

Oppo / Realme

Oppo announced in February which phones it would update to ColorOS 7 or Android 10 and this is the full list revealed and what has been rumored so far.

Oppo A5: The company began releasing the Android 10 update in mid-June.

The company began releasing the Android 10 update in mid-June. Oppo A9: Android 10 was released in mid-June.

Android 10 was released in mid-June. Oppo Reno: In May, the company began rolling out Android 10 for the Oppo Reno.

In May, the company began rolling out Android 10 for the Oppo Reno. Oppo Find X: The Android 10 update arrived in May 2020.

The Android 10 update arrived in May 2020. Oppo F9: Android 10 arrived in June

Android 10 arrived in June Oppo F9 Pro: The Android 10 update arrived in June.

The Android 10 update arrived in June. Oppo Reno Ace (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Oppo Reno Barcelona Edition (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Oppo R17 (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Oppo 2Z (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Oppo R17 Pro (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: The Android 10 update for this Android cell phone arrived in early 2020.

The Android 10 update for this Android cell phone arrived in early 2020. Realme 3 Pro: The company began releasing the update in February.

The company began releasing the update in February. Realme X (estimated for February)

(estimated for February) Realme 5 Pro (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Realme X2 Pro (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Realme 3 (estimated for April)

(estimated for April) Realme 3i (estimated for April)

(estimated for April) Realme 5 (estimated for May)

(estimated for May) Realme 5S (estimated for May)

(estimated for May) Realme 2 Pro (estimated for June)

(estimated for June) Realme C3 (estimated for the third quarter of 2020)

Alive

Vivo announced the February 17 that due to the coronavirus their plans to release Android 10 to their cell phones have been postponed, but that they expect the rollout of the update to begin at the end of March. The following are the cell phones confirmed by the company.

I live NEX S (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) I live X27 (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) I live NEX A (estimated for March)

(estimated for March) Vivo NEXT Dual Screen (estimated for March)

Asus

Asus Zenfone 6: Asus began releasing Android 10 for the Zenfone 6 in November for the United States, India, and some European countries.

Asus began releasing Android 10 for the Zenfone 6 in November for the United States, India, and some European countries. Asus Zenfone 5Z: The Android 10 update started arriving in October.

The Android 10 update started arriving in October. Asus Max Pro M1: The update is now available.

The update is now available.

Asus ROG Phone 2: The Android 10 update for the ROG Phone 2 was enabled as of March 2020.

The Android 10 update for the ROG Phone 2 was enabled as of March 2020. Asus Zenfone 5: At the beginning of April the company released an initial version of Android for this cell phone.

At the beginning of April the company released an initial version of Android for this cell phone. Asus Zenfone Max M2: The Android 10 update was enabled on April 23.

ZTE

ZTE has launched very few cell phones in recent years, after the problems it had with the US government. However, it has been confirmed that at least one cell phone would receive the update:

ZTE Axon 10 Pro: The Android 10 update started arriving in January 2020.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry hasn’t released many cell phones in recent years, but at least one of them is expected to receive an update – though when it would be unknown: