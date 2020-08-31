Android 10: The Android 10 update can be downloaded on these phones

android-p-android-9

The Android 10 update brings different news to all kinds of cell phones and is still on the way to more users.

Juan Garzón / CNET

Android 10, the successor version of Android 9, was released on September 3, offering security improvements, new gestures, dark mode, Live Caption, native compatibility with folding phones and 5G, among other innovations.

However, on February 19 Google launched the first Android 11 developer preview, which includes new protections to improve user privacy, native 5G support, minor interface changes, and other new features.

In addition, on June 10, Google released the first beta version of Android 11 on Pixel phones, also revealing a new smart home control center and a widget to control music from quick settings.

Despite this, different Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia and other companies continue to release Android 10 to allow updating cell phones to this version.

Index: Android 10 update for mobile phones


The Android 10 update release process

android-p

This is the path of Android 10 before it will reach the final version.

Google

Android 10 had six beta versions before it was released as an official update on September 3, starting with the Pixel phones and the Essential Phone.

The release varies a lot depending on the device and has varied a bit since last year with Android Foot, probably thanks to the new modularity introduced by Android Airing (Android 8.0) to allow updates to be simpler and not so dependent on updating drivers from manufacturers of chips and components in cell phones. However, some companies have remained constant since versions such as Android Nougat and Marshmallow arrived.

The companies that released Android Pie the fastest last year include Essential (with the Essential Phone), OnePlus, and HMD Global (Nokia), followed by companies like Sony and Xiaomi.


LG, HTC, and Motorola were not far behind, while Samsung and Huawei took longer to release the Android 10 update.

Why do Android updates take so long and don’t reach everyone at once?

Android is the mobile operating system most popular in the world, and that complicates things a bit.

Just think of the different Android cell phones around the world (there are millions). Not all have the same screen size, the same processor or the same components, and many times there are modifications to optimize them for different markets or regions.

This means that each manufacturer has to optimize and make the appropriate modifications so that the operating system works properly in each of the cell phone models.

In addition, it is necessary that the manufacturers of different components update the drivers of these to work properly with Android.

Also, working and enabling an update also means time and money, so each manufacturer evaluates this to see if it is actually worth releasing the update of the new flavor of Android.

On the other hand, updates may also require approvals by Google and operators, something else that delays the process. It is for these and other reasons that not all of us receive every update at the same time.

Some of the new features of Android 10, previously known as Android Q.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Google Pixel

Although Google began releasing the official Android 10 update for the Pixels on September 3, the company released a second update to that version on September 23, possibly to correct some bugs.

  • Pixel 3 (updated)
  • Pixel 3A (updated)
  • Pixel 3 XL (updated)
  • Pixel 3A XL (updated)
  • Pixel 2 (updated)
  • Pixel 2 XL (updated)
  • Pixel (updated)
  • Pixel XL (updated)

Essential

With just a cell phone, Essential continues to surprise by releasing the update to Android 10 practically minutes after Google did it for its Pixel cell phones.

Samsung (One UI 2.0)

After enabling Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 and then for the Galaxy Note 10, the official update began to arrive in November.

Also, the blog SamMobile found in the Samsung Members app the update plan that the company would have. Here we collect the cell phones that have already been updated, those that are expected to be updated and some estimated release dates.


On the other hand, Samsung customer service revealed that other cell phones would be compatible with Android 10 and that they will receive the update in 2020.

  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S8 Plus
  • Galaxy Note 8

Huawei (EMUI 10) and Honor

In January 2020, the update Android 10 or EMUI 10 as the company calls it, Different Huawei cell phones began to arrive and the company revealed the complete list of cell phones that will receive the update:

Previously, Huawei also announced Other devices that will receive the EMUI 10 update:

LG

After months of uncertainty, LG revealed which phones will be updated to Android 10 and when they would begin to do so:


In addition, the LG G8 ThinQ It already began to receive the Android 10 update in December 2019 in some parts of the world and in January it began to be released for the unlocked version, Verizon and T-Mobile in January and February 2020.

Motorola

The Moto G7 Plus, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action and Motorola One Hyper started receiving the Android 10 update in January 2020.


Nokia (manufacturer HMD Global)

HMD Global announced in August the phones that will be updated to Android 10 and the estimated dates in which it would begin to enable the update. Keep in mind that these dates do not mean that all users will receive it on that date.

  • Nokia 9 Pureview: The Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 Pureview started to be enabled in December.
  • Nokia 8.1: The Android 10 update for the Nokia 8.1 started arriving in October.
  • Nokia 7.1: It started updating in January 2020.
  • Nokia 7X
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus: On May 20 the Nokia 5.1 Plus began receiving the Android 10 update.
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco: The Android 10 update began arriving in mid-April to the Nokia 8 Sirocco.
  • Nokia 7.2: Android 10 began to reach users in early April with the Nokia 7.2.
  • Nokia 6.2: The Android 10 update began to be enabled at the end of April.
  • Nokia 6.1: Android 10 started updating in January 2020.
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus: Android 10 started updating in January 2020.
  • Nokia 7 Plus: Android 10 began to arrive in January 2020.
  • Nokia 5.1 (second quarter of 2020)
  • Nokia 4.2 (end of first quarter 2020)
  • Nokia 2.2: The Nokia 2.2 started receiving Android 10 in early April.
  • Nokia 2.3: HMD Global started updating the Nokia 2.3 to Android 10 on April 23.
  • Nokia 3.1 (second quarter of 2020)
  • Nokia 3.1 Plus: The Android 10 update came to middle of May.
  • Nokia 3.2: At the beginning of April, Android 10 for the Nokia 3.2 began to reach users.
  • Nokia 2.1 (second quarter of 2020)
  • Nokia 1 (second quarter of 2020)
  • Nokia 1 Plus (early second quarter 2020)

OnePlus

OnePlus confirmed in May 2019 that the following cell phones may be updated to Android 10.


Sony

Xiaomi / Redmi

Xiaomi revealed in early June a list of devices that will be updated to Android 10, including an estimated release date. In addition, on September 3 he began to release the update for his first cell phone, the K20 Pro.

Oppo / Realme

Oppo announced in February which phones it would update to ColorOS 7 or Android 10 and this is the full list revealed and what has been rumored so far.

Alive

Vivo announced the February 17 that due to the coronavirus their plans to release Android 10 to their cell phones have been postponed, but that they expect the rollout of the update to begin at the end of March. The following are the cell phones confirmed by the company.

Asus

ZTE

ZTE has launched very few cell phones in recent years, after the problems it had with the US government. However, it has been confirmed that at least one cell phone would receive the update:

ZTE Axon 10 Pro: The Android 10 update started arriving in January 2020.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry hasn’t released many cell phones in recent years, but at least one of them is expected to receive an update – though when it would be unknown:

