Android 10 and EMUI 10: These are the differences

Huawei EMUI 10 is the Chinese company’s mobile interface, most of which have been updated were launched between 2018 and 2019. Now that Android 10 comes to these phones, we have proposed to compare this interface with that of Pixel phones that is totally pure. Here you can know how to download Huawei EMUI 10.

To test the interface functions, we have used the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Pixel 4 XL, and these are some of the differences that we have found between the interface of the Chinese company, and the original one from Google.

Let’s first compare some of the screens on each interface.

This is the main home screen. On the left we have the Huawei Emui 10 and on the right the Android 10.

On the left you can see that the EMUI 10 home screen shows some applications, although these can be moved to the second screen. Of course, unlike pure Android 10 of the Pixels, the cell phones of the Chinese company do not have an application drawer.

On the Huawei cell phone to see more apps you just have to swipe from right to left on this screen, while on pure Android you have to swipe from the bottom up to see the app drawer.

On the right we have the way in which the applications are displayed in the Settings area, as you can see in EMUI 10 they are larger.

On the screen of the Settings application we can see that each company treats the icons in a different way, to which we must add that the typography changes. At Huawei we note that everything looks slightly larger.

The control center looks bigger on EMUI 10, on the right.

In the control center, again on the right Huawei shows us larger icons and more options on the main screen, although both show us the applications that we have open in the form of small icons at the bottom. Of course, pure Android on the left shows us apps that are in the background and if you touch one of those icons you can go to that application.

When viewing open applications, Huawei shows them smaller, as you can see on the right.

And here we see how the transition screen between open applications is different, and in this case on the left we find that pure Android offers the search engine and the applications that you have on the home screen as a form of direct access, something that Huawei does not offer.

EMUI 10 vs. Android 10

Although Huawei bases EMUI 10 on Android 10, since it is a free software platform, the company has placed new transitions and gestures for when you execute different actions. To this we must add that the Huawei camera application is totally different from that of Google’s “pure” operating system.

However, these are only aesthetic details and there are some Android 10 options that are not currently available in EMUI 10. Among them we have two very prominent ones.

Live Caption: Currently only available on Pixel phones, it allows the operating system to place subtitles to any video or audio, either online or downloaded to your cell phone, recorded or in real time, which is even ideal for conversations with people who speak. another language.

Focus Mode: As part of the Digital Wellbeing app, Android 10 offers an option that allows you to turn off or disable the apps you select to avoid distractions, something that allows you to not watch YouTube videos while doing homework or working, for example.

EMUI 10, however, does have night or dark mode, the possibility of connecting your cell phone with Huawei computers to share elements and a screen always on.