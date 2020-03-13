NEWS

Andrew Yang to meet with Shane Gillis after 'SNL' firing

March 13, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang talked about Monday he plans to meet with Shane Gillis after the comedian was axed from “Saturday Evening time Dwell” for using racial slurs specializing in Asians.

“Shane Gillis reached out. Seems like we are going to seemingly be sitting down collectively rapidly,” Yang tweeted.

The current launched earlier Monday that it had dropped Gillis, who was set to be part of its 45th season, saying his language was “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.”

Gillis had referred to Yang, who’s Asian American, as a “Jew ch–okay” on a Memorial Day episode of the “Precise Ass Podcast.”

Clips of Gillis using racial slurs circulated after his casting was launched Thursday.

“Chinatown’s f—ing nuts,” Gillis talked about to fellow comedian Matt McCusker in a 2018 YouTube video. “Let the f—ing ch–ks dwell there.”

Over the weekend Yang directed a tweet at Gillis saying: “Shane – I select comedy that makes of us suppose and doesn’t take low-cost photos. Nevertheless I’m fully joyful to sit down and converse with you in case you’d like.”

In one different tweet Yang wrote, “For the doc, I do not suppose he ought to lose his job. We would revenue from being additional forgiving comparatively than punitive. We’re all human.”

