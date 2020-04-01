NEWS

Andrew Jack Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Actor And Hollywood Dialect Coach Had Coronavirus Complications, Was 76

April 1, 2020
Along with his performing work, Jack was a dialect coach in Hollywood. He labored with actors on Males in Black: Worldwide, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok and two of the Avengers films. He additionally labored with Christian Bale on his voice for Batman Begins and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on DC’s upcoming The Batman.

“He had been a dialect coach for a few years and was a type of individuals who promoted mentoring and supporting youthful coaches and he was a pioneer in our business — in that he demonstrated to producers that we had been a needed division and that the job was essential,” McCullough mentioned. “He cherished his work and was humorous, charming, and a pleasure to be round,” she went on. “He was a buddy first and a consumer second, and I’ll miss doing foolish voices and pissing round with him on set. Dialect teaching isn’t nearly being good at accents, you’ll want to make your actors really feel secure and assured, and Andrew’s actors completely adored him.”

