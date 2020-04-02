Andrew Cuomo Says Brother Chris Will “Show The Country What It Is Like To Have Coronavirus”

New York Gov, Andrew Cuomo mentioned that his brother Chris Cuomo did a “gutsy, brave factor” by persevering with to do his CNN present even after discovering out about his coronavirus prognosis.

“Pop can be proud,” Cuomo mentioned in his each day briefing to reporters. “I like you, little brother.”

On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo introduced that he examined optimistic for COVID-19 however mentioned he would proceed to do his present, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement of his dwelling, the place he’s in quarantine.

The governor mentioned that whereas he believes his brother can be OK, the state of affairs is “scary.”

“It frightened me, and I take care of all kinds of stuff, and I’ve seen all kinds of issues,” he mentioned. “Why? As a result of we’re speaking about my brother. That is my greatest pal.”

He mentioned that it’s “scary on a elementary stage” as a result of “there may be nothing I can do.”

“Docs can’t inform me something, and Tony Fauci can’t inform me something, as a result of no person actually is aware of,” Gov. Cuomo added. “This example is identical state of affairs for everybody.”

He mentioned that by doing his CNN present, his brother will be capable of “present the nation what it’s prefer to have coronavirus.”

The Cuomos are sons of Mario Cuomo, who was governor of New York from 1983-94 and died in 2015.

Chris Cuomo additionally has continued to do his SiriusXM present, which airs on the POTUS Channel.