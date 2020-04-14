Andreessen Horowitz Looks to Double Down on Crypto With New $450M Fund

Non-public enterprise capital agency Andreessen Horowitz might have plans for an additional crypto asset fund.

Established by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz over 10 years in the past, the agency appears to be like to begin its second crypto funding fund, hoping to garner $450 million in capital for the endeavor, Monetary Occasions stated in an April 14 article, citing sources conversant in the scenario.

The agency is understood in crypto

Additionally going by the identify a16z, Andreessen Horowitz gives tech corporations and visionaries with funding. The outfit has three funds used for funding in startups and the like, together with the $350M Crypto Fund.

Andreessen Horowitz made headlines in 2018 when it raised $300 million for the crypto-specific fund.

Part of Fb’s Libra Affiliation, the agency can be concerned in that undertaking’s funding, the Monetary Occasions article famous.

The contemporary fund is just not finalized

The general public is unaware of the brand new crypto fund’s dimension, though Andreessen Horowitz might launch additional particulars over the following week or so, the Monetary occasions wrote.

Because the world at present awaits additional path from leaders on ahead proceedings concerning coronavirus measures, markets throughout the board have rebounded considerably. Tech buyers, nonetheless, are continuing with warning given the circumstances, the article stated.

Again in December, a16z introduced its free crypto startup faculty, shining a light-weight on the trade.

Cointelegraph reached out to Andreessen Horowitz for added particulars, however obtained no response as of press time. This text shall be up to date accordingly ought to a response are available in.